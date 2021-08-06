Hablando con Jessica Piedra: Experience brings hope!

A few months ago, hope was lost in Kansas City. Liliana and her husband were discouraged because, after consulting with different lawyers, they were told that they could not continue with her case due to a small complication with her entry documents.

During their first meeting, Liliana told attorney Piedra about her situation and what other lawyers had told her about her case. To her surprise, the lawyer’s response was positive, and she decided to start her case with us without waiting another minute.

This was perhaps the last chance that they had to improve her immigration status in the U.S. In only a few months, Liliana and her husband were scheduled to be interviewed at the Immigration Office. Thanks to the training session she had had with the attorney, the appointment went more smoothly than she expected.

Attorneys from the Law Office of Jessica Piedra were with her and her husband at all times and witnessed the moment of the greatest joy when Liliana was informed that her Green Card had been approved.

Just in those hours of happiness, Liliana and her husband did not know how to thank the lawyer for having helped them achieve stability and tranquility for their family. Today, Liliana and her husband are expecting their first child, and they couldn’t be happier to wake up every morning and think only of their family’s future.

If you share Liliana’s situation and need help with your immigration status, call us at 816-895-6363 and give yourself a chance to dream again and start a new life for yourself and your loved ones.

(The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements. No representation is made that the quality of the legal services to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers. Past results afford no guarantee of future results and that every case is different and must be judged on its own merits.)

Experiencia trae esperanza

Algunos meses atrás, la esperanza se había perdido en la ciudad de Kansas City. Liliana y su esposo estaban desanimados porque, luego de consultar con diferentes abogados, estos le dijeron que no podían continuar con su caso debido a una pequeña complicación con sus papeles de entrada.

Durante su primer encuentro, Liliana le comentó a la abogada Piedra sobre su situación y sobre lo que le habían dicho otros abogados sobre su caso. Para su sorpresa, la respuesta de la abogada fue positiva y decidió iniciar su caso con nosotros sin esperar un minuto más.

Esta era, quizá, la última oportunidad que tenían de mejorar su situación migratoria en EE. UU.

En sólo unos meses Liliana y su esposo fueron citados para ser entrevistados en la Oficina de Inmigracion. Gracias a una sesión de entrenamiento previa que había tenido con la abogada en días recientes, la cita fue más fácil de lo que ella esperaba.

Abogadas de la Oficina de Jessica Piedra estuvieron con ella y su esposo en todo momento en la oficina y también presenció el momento de mayor alegría cuando Liliana fue informada que su tarjeta de residencia permanente, mejor conocida como Green Card, había sido aprobada.

Justo en esas horas de felicidad, Liliana y su esposo no sabían cómo agradecerle a la abogada por haberles ayudado a conseguir estabilidad y tranquilidad para su familia. Hoy en día, Liliana y su esposo esperan su primer hijo, y no podrían estar más feliz de levantarse cada mañana y pensar sólo en el futuro de su familia.

Si compartes la situación de Liliana y necesitas ayuda con tu estado migratorio actual, llámanos al 816-895-6363 y date la oportunidad de volver a soñar y empezar una nueva vida para ti y tus seres queridos.

(La elección de un abogado es una decisión importante y no debe basarse únicamente en la publicidad. No se hace ninguna declaración de que la calidad de los servicios legales que se prestarán sea mayor que la calidad de los servicios legales prestados por otros abogados. Los resultados anteriores no arrojan garantía de resultados futuros y que cada caso es diferente y debe ser juzgado por sus propios méritos).