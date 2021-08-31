Help Wanted – Contigo Centro Legal

Contigo Centro Legal, a rapidly growing bilingual personal injury law firm in North Kansas City, has an immediate opening for a full-time, bilingual Administrative Assistant to join its team. Excellent salary and benefits with the potential for advancement. Send resume to Beatriz Ibarra at info@contigo- law.com.
Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 25 • 06/24/21 – 06/30/21
In this issue • My dream, 40 years later • Missouri has highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in America • Navarro educates through music