Help Wanted – Contigo Centro Legal

Contigo Centro Legal, a rapidly growing bilingual personal injury law firm in North Kansas City, has an immediate opening for a full-time, bilingual Administrative Assistant to join its team. Excellent salary and benefits with the potential for advancement. Send resume to Beatriz Ibarra at info@contigo- law.com.

