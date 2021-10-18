Voces Consulares: Tu salud es nuestra esperanza



By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi



Cada año en octubre se realiza la Semana Binacional de Salud (SBS) para reforzar el mensaje de que la red consular de México cuenta con información, organizaciones aliadas y servicios para procurar el bienestar físico y mental de nuestras comunidades en Estados Unidos.

“Tu salud es nuestra esperanza” es el lema de la edición número 21 de la SBS, que en el caso del consulado en Kansas City desarrollará sus actividades entre el 18 y el 23 de octubre, tanto de manera virtual como presencial.

El deseo de que usted, su familia, nuestras vecinas y vecinos mexicanos en Estados Unidos seamos saludables va más allá de palabras bien intencionadas, porque una de nuestras principales áreas de trabajo consiste en promover el cuidado de nuestra salud, sin importar calidad migratoria.

Por más de 18 meses y contando, la pandemia nos ha mostrado que, además de las dificultades iniciales de acceso equitativo a las vacunas, algunas personas han tenido padecimientos de salud por temor a acudir al médico o por haberse “saltado” diagnósticos regulares para prevenir y detectar enfermedades como cáncer.

Más aún, la muerte de seres queridos a causa de COVID-19, la pérdida de empleo o el recorte de horas en el trabajo, entre otros detonantes de estrés, también nos hacen ver la importancia de prevenir enfermedades mentales y, dado el caso, buscar tratamiento oportuno.

Así, la Semana Binacional de Salud le ofrece una muestra representativa de información y actividades que le ayudarán a tomar decisiones sobre dónde y a quién recurrir para comenzar, fortalecer o recuperar el cuidado de su salud. Es un esfuerzo coordinado de la Ventanilla de Salud y de organizaciones aliadas a lo largo de Kansas y Missouri para su beneficio y de su familia.

El programa abarca desde exámenes de la vista y vacunas contra COVID-19 y la influenza durante el consulado móvil en Wichita, hasta charlas sobre cáncer de mama, salud mental y prevención de enfermedades de transmisión sexual.

Pasa la voz

Prevenir enfermedades y promover el cuidado de la salud de mexicanos en el exterior forman parte del trabajo de la Ventanilla de Salud, establecida hace más de diez años en alianza con Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center y que en estos meses críticos continúa su labor de atención, referencia y seguimiento de casos en beneficio de cientos de personas que de otra manera tendrían escasas posibilidades de atención médica.

Your health is our hope

Every year in October, Binational Health Week (BHW) is held to reinforce the message that the Mexican consular network has information, allied organizations and services to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our communities in the United States.

“Your health is our hope” is the motto of the 21st edition of the BHW in which the consulate in Kansas City will carry out activities between October 18th and 23rd, both online and in person.

The desire that you, your family, our Mexican neighbors in the United States be healthy goes beyond well-intentioned words, because one of our main areas of work is to promote the care of our health, regardless of immigration status.

For more than 18 months and counting, the pandemic has shown us that, in addition to the initial difficulties of equitable access to vaccines, some people have had health issues for fear of going to the doctor or for having “skipped” regular diagnoses to prevent and detect diseases such as cancer.

Furthermore, the death of loved ones due to COVID-19, the loss of employment or the reduction of hours at work, among other triggers of stress, also make us see the importance of preventing mental illnesses and, if such is the case, seek opportune treatment.

Thus, Binational Health Week offers you a representative sample of information and activities that will help you make decisions about where and who to consult to start, strengthen or recover your health care. It is a coordinated effort of the consulate’s Windows for Health Services (VDS) and partner organizations throughout Kansas and Missouri for the benefit of you and your family.

The program ranges from eye exams and vaccinations against COVID-19 and influenza during the mobile consulate in Wichita, to informative talks about breast cancer, mental health and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

Spread the word

Preventing diseases and promoting health care for Mexicans abroad are part of the work of the Window for Health Services, established more than ten years ago in a partnership with Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center and which in these critical months continues its work of care, referral and follow-up of cases for the benefit of hundreds of people who would otherwise have little access to medical care.