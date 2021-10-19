Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 41 • 10/14/21 – 10/20/21

In this issue

• Abarca persigue deseo de ayudar a los latinos a través del trabajo político

• Vuelven las festividades del Día de Muertos de Mattie Rhodes

• Biden pone fin a las detenciones masivas de inmigrantes en sus lugares de trabajo

Celebrating Missouri’s bicentennial

Communities across Missouri have already begun commemorating the bicentennial.A dedicated Website (https://missouri2021.org/) offers a calendar of events. The listings can be viewed by category, county

DACA under attack again

Federal judge declares program illegal, blocks new applications By Roberta Pardo On July 16, a federal judge in Texas blocked an Obama-era program protecting undocumented

