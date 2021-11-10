Voces Consulares: Resolver problemas y hacer mejor nuestro trabajo

By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi

Desde la apertura del primer consulado de México en Estados Unidos, en 1824 en Nueva Orleans, hasta los 51 actuales, la red consular de nuestro país se ha venido extendiendo y fortaleciendo con el tiempo para ofrecer mejor servicio a la población mexicana.

Así, el gobierno de México realizará mejoras a los servicios consulares en América del Norte, para incrementar la capacidad de la red consular ante cambios demográficos en la comunidad mexicana, el impacto de la pandemia y para abatir el rezago en la atención de trámites, en particular pasaporte, matrícula consular y credencial para votar.

Habrá redistribución de cargas de trabajo y se rediseñarán nueve distritos consulares, incluyendo el del Consulado en Kansas City, de acuerdo con el plan anunciado el pasado 25 de octubre en la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores.

Los 28 condados del oeste de Oklahoma a cargo de Kansas City serán responsabilidad de la representación de México en Oklahoma City, OK, cuya apertura prevista para 2022 se dio a conocer en un evento encabezado por el canciller Marcelo Ebrard.

Estos cambios permitirán concentrar nuestros esfuerzos futuros en los 115 condados y jurisdicciones de Missouri y 105 de Kansas, estado éste último donde se encuentran cuatro de los 125 condados del país en los que la población mayoritaria es hispana.

Tras las complicaciones por la pandemia, en Kansas City reanudamos los consulados móviles desde el verano pasado en Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal y Wichita, en Kansas, y en Guymon, Oklahoma, y cerraremos nuestro programa 2021 con visita a St. Louis, Missouri en este mes de noviembre.

Estamos recuperando la capacidad de producción de los documentos más solicitados. Entre enero y septiembre de 2021 atendimos 17 mil 147 trámites de pasaporte, matrícula y credencial del INE, equivalentes al 76 por ciento del nivel pre pandemia (22 mil 511 documentos en los primeros nueve meses de 2019), pero ya por encima de los 10 mil 646 del mismo periodo de 2020.

Contamos con un mecanismo ágil para atender a quienes tiene una urgencia probada y no consiguen cita, y combatimos abusos como la venta de citas.

El objetivo de la reasignación y ajustes de jurisdicciones es “mejorar el servicio, la atención, la cercanía, la posibilidad de resolver problemas y hacer mejor nuestro trabajo de protección y defensa de personas migrantes en Estados Unidos”, aseguró el canciller Ebrard.

Solving problems and doing our job better

From the opening of the first Mexican Consulate in the United States, in 1824 in New Orleans, to the current 51, the consular network of our country has been expanding and strengthening over time to offer better service to the Mexican population.

Thus, the government of Mexico will make improvements to the consular services in North America, to increase the capacity of the consular network in the face of demographic changes in the Mexican community, the impact of the pandemic and to reduce backlog in the issuance of documents, in particular passport, consular ID, and voter’s registration card.

There will be a workload redistribution and nine consular districts will be redesigned, including that of the Consulate in Kansas City, in accordance with the plan announced on October 25th at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 28 counties in the western half of Oklahoma within the consular district of Kansas City will be the responsibility of the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City, OK, whose scheduled opening for 2022 was announced at an event led by Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

These changes will allow to focus our future efforts on the 115 counties and jurisdictions of Missouri and 105 of Kansas, the latter state where four of the 125 counties in the country, in which the majority population is Hispanic, are located.

After the complications caused by the pandemic, Kansas City resumed since last summer the mobile consulates to Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Wichita, in Kansas, and to Guymon, Oklahoma, and we will close our 2021 program with a visit to St. Louis, Missouri this November.

We are recovering the production capacity of the most requested documents. Between January and September 2021, we processed 17,147 documents (passport, consular ID, and voter’s registration card), equivalent to 76 percent of the pre-pandemic level (22,511 documents in the first nine months of 2019), but already above 10 thousand 646 from the same period of 2020.

We have an expedited mechanism to serve those who have a proven urgency and have not been able to get an appointment, and we fight abuses such as the sale of appointments.

The objective of the reassignment and adjustments of consular jurisdictions is “to improve the service, attention, proximity, the possibility of solving problems and doing a better job at protecting and defending Mexican migrants in the United States,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Ebrard.