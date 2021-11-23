Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 41 Issue 46 • 11/18/21 – 11/24/21

In this issue

• Artista del área cumple un sueño

• Caravana migrante se dirige a Estados Unidos

• Museo de Kansas busca llegar a la comunidad hispana y latina

Taco Royale set for Friday in KCK

By Chara Kansas City area residents will have a chance to enjoy tacos while supporting small businesses during a special event Friday (Sept. 10).The event,

