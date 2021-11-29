Piedra law firm receives Hispanic Business of the Year Award

By Roberta Pardo

The Law Office of Jessica Piedra has received the 2021 Jesse Flores Hispanic Business of the Year Award by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.

“It’s a real recognition of the work that we’ve put in,” Piedra said. “We are all either immigrants or family of immigrants, so every day, we are proud to help families and to have this be our business that we get to change people’s lives.”

Awarded during the chamber’s annual Noche de Gala, hosted earlier this month in Kansas City, Missouri, the ceremony was more emotional than Piedra had expected.

“It was a wonderful night to see old friends and to celebrate after such a hard year,” she said.

Receiving the award was more powerful when considering the challenges the pandemic had posed to the firm’s then-four person staff, Piedra acknowledged.

“We thought we might have to close at the beginning of the pandemic,” she said.

However, given that the firm primarily serves Hispanic immigrants, Piedra and her colleagues soon realized those immigrants needed representation.

“It turned out that Latino immigrants, our primary focus, are essential workers and vital to the American economy, and so, our clients kept working so they could keep hiring us,” she said.

Following Piedra’s business coach’s advice, the firm ramped up its marketing strategies, doing more Facebook live events. The firm even went viral on TikTok. That allowed the firm to reach people nationwide, bringing clients from outside the Kansas City area, she said.

That has helped the business grow. There are 30 people on the staff, almost all Latinos and about half working from Latin America.

During her acceptance speech, Piedra dedicated the award to her mother and a member of her staff in Central America who died of COVID earlier this year.

“Both were waiting their turn to get vaccinated but were just a few weeks too late,” she said. “I want to dedicate this award to their memory. We will move into this new year even more dedicated to providing excellent customer service and creative legal solutions to our immigrant clients.”

Law Firm of Jessica Piedra recibe el premio a la Empresa Hispana del Año

La oficina legal de Jessica Piedra recibió el premio Jesse Flores a la Empresa Hispana del Año 2021 otorgado por la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Kansas City.

“Es un reconocimiento real del trabajo que hemos realizado”, dijo Piedra. “Todos somos inmigrantes o familiares de inmigrantes, por lo que todos los días estamos orgullosos de ayudar a las familias y de que este sea nuestro negocio, que podemos cambiar la vida de las personas”.

Otorgado durante la Noche de Gala anual de la cámara, celebrada a principios de este mes en Kansas City, Missouri, la ceremonia fue más emotiva de lo que Piedra esperaba.

“Fue una noche maravillosa para ver a viejos amigos y celebrar después de un año tan difícil”, dijo.

Recibir el premio fue más poderoso si se consideran los desafíos que la pandemia había planteado al personal de cuatro personas de la empresa, reconoció Piedra.

“Pensamos que tendríamos que cerrar al comienzo de la pandemia”, dijo.

Sin embargo, dado que la firma atiende principalmente a inmigrantes hispanos, Piedra y sus colegas pronto se dieron cuenta de que esos inmigrantes necesitaban representación.

“Resultó que los inmigrantes latinos, nuestro enfoque principal, son trabajadores esenciales y vitales para la economía estadounidense, por lo que nuestros clientes siguieron trabajando para poder seguir contratándonos”, dijo.

Siguiendo el consejo de su asesor empresarial, Piedra intensificó sus estrategias de marketing y organizó más eventos en vivo en Facebook. La firma incluso se volvió viral en TikTok. Eso permitió que la firma llegara a personas de todo el país, trayendo clientes de fuera del área de Kansas City, dijo.

Eso ha ayudado a que el negocio crezca. Hay 30 personas en el personal, casi todos latinos y aproximadamente la mitad que trabajan desde América Latina.

Durante su discurso de aceptación, Piedra dedicó el premio a su madre y a un miembro de su personal en Centroamérica que murió de COVID a principios de este año.

“Ambos estaban esperando su turno para vacunarse, pero llegaron unas semanas demasiado tarde”, dijo. “Quiero dedicar este premio a su memoria. Entraremos en este nuevo año aún más dedicados a brindar un excelente servicio al cliente y soluciones legales creativas a nuestros clientes inmigrantes”.