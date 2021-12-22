Area residents handle celebrating Christmas away from home

By Chara

Many people will not celebrate this Christmas with their families because they are away from home.

That is the case with Kansas City area resident Rebeca Serna, who has no family or friends nearby, except her husband, whom she met during a visit here, she said.

“It is just us, and my two dogs that moved out here with me,” Serna said.

For Serna, who grew up in California and is a third-generation Mexican-American, Christmas usually means a large family gathering.

“We would gather as a family and cook together and share stories and spend time together,” she recalled. “My parents are divorced, so it was always spending the 24 and 25th with both of them, each at their own houses. It was a lot of food and laughs and a time where we would just enjoy the presence of my loved ones.”

One of Serna’s family traditions was making tamales, she said.

“One would spread the masa, the other would fill (the tamales) and we would listen to music and sing in the process,” Serna said. “So I would always start at my father’s house, then go to my mom’s and back to my dad’s, where we would have gift exchanges out on his wife’s family’s ranch, where we would end the night with music and dancing around the fire pit.”

It will be a different type of celebration for Serna and her husband.

“I will make dinner for us and open the gifts that my mom and dad sent us,” she said. “Those are the only gifts under the tree – two gifts for each of us. A very big difference from having a tree full of gifts from everyone and for everyone to only seeing these.”

But Serna sees this Christmas as an opportunity to create traditions and incorporate them into those from her childhood and plans to enjoy the holiday. She encourages others who will be away from their families to do so the same.

“If Kansas City is where you have now planted roots or are only here temporarily, the only thing left to do is make the best (of it), create new memories that you will cherish in your heart,” Serna said. “Celebrate the life you are living here and now with the people who are with you, even if it is just your spouse or your friends.”

“I know it is not easy being away from family and loved ones, but there is no sense on dwelling on what we don’t have,” she added. “Focus on what you do have and give thanks to God for the life you have. The best way to keep and share a little of home is through video calls, showing your loved ones what you’ve created, and seeing what they have held onto helps unite both worlds, no matter how far away you are.”

Angelica Pinto is in a similar situation to Serna. Originally from Bolivia, Pinto was raised spending the holidays with her family, she said. This Christmas, she will not be able to visit her homeland.

“Due to the pandemic, I won’t be able to go and see them, but a friend of mine … (has invited) me to her house for Christmas,” Pinto said.

As a suggestion for others who are away from their families, Pinto advises them to watch their favorite movies. She also advises them to take advantage of technological advances to stay in touch with their loved ones.

Residentes del área celebran navidad lejos de casa

Muchas personas no celebrarán esta Navidad con sus familias porque están fuera de casa.

Ese es el caso de Rebeca Serna, residente del área de Kansas City, que no tiene familiares ni amigos cerca, excepto su esposo, a quien conoció durante una visita aquí, dijo.

“Solo somos nosotros y mis dos perros los que se mudaron aquí conmigo”, dijo.

Para Serna, quien creció en California y es mexicana-estadounidense de tercera generación, la navidad generalmente significa una gran reunión familiar.

“Nos reuníamos en familia y cocinábamos juntos y compartíamos historias y pasábamos tiempo juntos”, recordó. “Mis padres están divorciados, así que siempre pasaba el 24 y el 25 con los dos, cada uno en su propia casa. Era mucha comida y risas y un momento en el que simplemente disfrutaríamos de la presencia de mis seres queridos”.

Una de las tradiciones familiares de Serna era hacer tamales.

“Uno esparcía la masa, el otro llenaba (los tamales) y escuchábamos música y cantamos en el proceso”, dijo. “Entonces siempre comenzaba en la casa de mi padre, luego iba a la de mi mamá y de regreso a la de mi papá, donde intercambiábamos regalos en el rancho de la familia de su esposa, donde terminábamos la noche con música y bailando alrededor de la fogata”.

Será un tipo de celebración diferente para Serna y su esposo.

“Prepararé la cena para nosotros y abriré los obsequios que nos enviaron mi mamá y mi papá”, dijo. “Esos son los únicos regalos debajo del árbol, dos regalos para cada uno de nosotros. Una diferencia muy grande entre tener un árbol lleno de regalos de todos y para todos y solo verlos”.

Pero Serna ve esta navidad como una oportunidad para crear tradiciones e incorporarlas a las de su infancia y planes para disfrutar de las vacaciones. Ella anima a otros que estarán lejos de sus familias a hacer lo mismo.

“Si Kansas City es donde ahora ha plantado raíces o sólo está aquí temporalmente, lo único que queda por hacer es aprovecharlo al máximo, crear nuevos recuerdos que atesorará en su corazón”, dijo Serna. “Celebre la vida que está viviendo aquí y ahora con las personas que están con usted, incluso si es solo su cónyuge o sus amigos”.

“Sé que no es fácil estar lejos de la familia y los seres queridos, pero no tiene sentido insistir en lo que no tenemos”, agregó. “Concéntrate en lo que tienes y da gracias a Dios por la vida que tienes. La mejor manera de mantener y compartir un poco de su hogar es a través de videollamadas, mostrarles a sus seres queridos lo que ha creado y ver a qué se han aferrado ayuda a unir ambos mundos, sin importar qué tan lejos se encuentre”.

Angélica Pinto se encuentra en una situación similar a la de Serna. Originaria de Bolivia, Pinto se crió pasando las fiestas navideñas con su familia, dijo. Esta Navidad no podrá visitar su tierra natal.

“Debido a la pandemia, no podré ir a verlos, pero una amiga mía … (me invitó) a su casa para Navidad”, dijo Pinto.

Como sugerencia para otras personas que están lejos de sus familias, Pinto les aconseja que vean sus películas favoritas. También les aconseja que aprovechen la tecnología para mantenerse en contacto con sus seres queridos.