Hendrick Toyota and Reyes Media Group deliver toys to Kids TLC

By Roberta Pardo

On Monday (Dec. 20), Hendrick Toyota, in partnership with Reyes Media Group, delivered a donation of toys to Kids TLC.

Tracy Mattis, Kids TLC director of marketing and communication, said the donation will ensure that all kids receive a gift this Christmas.

“All these presents will ensure that so many children and families all have something to wrap,” Mattis said. “A lot of our children in our residential treatment facility don’t have families to go home to at Christmas or some will be coming in this week and this will help ensure that no child has to ask for one. … There will be a toy for everyone.”

Kids TLC is an organization that aims to “transform the lives of children and families experiencing mental and behavioral health challenges, developmental trauma and autism,” according to its website.

Reyes Media Group and Hendrick Toyota staged a Fill-a-Tundra Toy Drive in early December to collect toys donated by the community. Mattis said the toys are a great form of support for the families.

“It’s a tremendous help at a time when families are stretched as it is, and they’re needing to focus on their mental and behavioral health and the wellness of their families,” she said. “This will provide ongoing support even beyond the Christmas holiday.”

The toys will offer kids a way to channel their thoughts by using toys, Mattis said, and expressed her desire to continue the partnership.

“We are just so incredibly grateful for this partnership and the support this time of the year, and we’re looking forward to it growing and hopefully doing it again in the future,” she said.

Hendrick Toyota y Reyes Media Group entregan juguetes a Kids TLC

El lunes (20 de diciembre), Hendrick Toyota, en asociación con Reyes Media Group, entregó una donación de juguetes a Kids TLC.

Tracy Mattis, directora de marketing y comunicación de Kids TLC, dijo que la donación garantizará que todos los niños reciban un regalo esta navidad.

“Todos estos regalos asegurarán que tantos niños y familias tengan algo que envolver”, dijo Mattis. “Muchos de nuestros niños en nuestro centro de tratamiento residencial no tienen familias a las que ir a casa en Navidad o algunos vendrán esta semana y esto ayudará a garantizar que ningún niño tenga que pedir uno. … Habrá un juguete para todos”.

Kids TLC es una organización que tiene como objetivo “transformar las vidas de los niños y las familias que experimentan problemas de salud mental y conductual, traumas del desarrollo y autismo”, según su sitio web.

Reyes Media Group y Hendrick Toyota organizaron una colecta de juguetes Llena un Tundra a principios de diciembre para recolectar juguetes donados por la comunidad. Mattis dijo que los juguetes son una gran forma de apoyo para las familias.

“Es una gran ayuda en un momento en el que las familias se ven estresadas y necesitan concentrarse en su salud mental y conductual y en el bienestar de sus familias”, dijo. “Esto proporcionará apoyo continuo incluso más allá de las vacaciones de Navidad”.

Los juguetes ofrecerán a los niños una forma de canalizar sus pensamientos mediante el uso de juguetes, dijo Mattis, y expresó su deseo de continuar la asociación.

“Estamos tan increíblemente agradecidos por esta asociación y el apoyo en esta época del año, y esperamos que crezca y, con suerte, volver a hacerlo en el futuro”, dijo.