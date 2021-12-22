Chiefs close to playoff berth

By Chara

An AFC playoff berth is within reach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

With their 34-28 Dec. 16 overtime road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs are 10-4, with a two-game lead in the AFC West and three games left in the NFL regular season. As BleacherReport.com reported Monday (Dec. 20), a win over Pittsburgh and a Chargers loss to Houston Sunday (Dec. 26) would give Kansas City the AFC West title. It would be the Chiefs’ sixth straight division title and 14th division title overall, including two titles before the AFL-NFL merger – one of them when the franchise was the Dallas Texans.

The Chiefs, however, are eyeing more than a division title.

Kansas City also holds a one-game lead over New England and Tennessee for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. By securing the top seed, the Chiefs would get the first-round bye and homefield advantage.

If New England and Tennessee each lose at least one of their remaining games, the Chiefs would get the top seed by winning two of their last three. After Pittsburgh, Kansas City visits Cincinnati and Denver. New England’s remaining games are against Buffalo, Jacksonville and Miami. Tennessee will finish with San Francisco, Miami and Houston.

According to The New York Times calculator, the Chiefs have a greater than 99% chance of making the playoffs. They also have a 94% chance of winning the AFC West, a 59% chance of getting the first-round bye and a 19% chance of reaching the Super Bowl.

If the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl, it would be their third straight appearance, tying them for New England and Miami for second on the list for most consecutive appearances. Buffalo has the record for most consecutive appearances with four. The Bills lost those four Super Bowls.

Los Chiefs cerca de la plaza en los playoffs

Un lugar en los playoffs de la AFC está al alcance de los Kansas City Chiefs.

Con su victoria como visitante 34-28 el 16 de diciembre en tiempo extra sobre los Chargers de Los Ángeles, los Chiefs tienen marca de 10-4, con una ventaja de dos juegos en la AFC Oeste y tres juegos por jugar en la temporada regular de la NFL. Como reportó BleacherReport.com el lunes (20 de diciembre), una victoria sobre Pittsburgh y una derrota de los Chargers ante Houston el domingo (26 de diciembre) le darían a Kansas City el título de la AFC Oeste. Sería el sexto título divisional consecutivo de los Chiefs y el decimocuarto título divisional en general, incluidos dos títulos antes de la fusión AFL-NFL, uno de ellos cuando la franquicia eran los Dallas Texans.

Los Chiefs, sin embargo, buscan más que un título de división.

Kansas City también tiene una ventaja de un juego sobre Nueva Inglaterra y Tennessee por el sembrado No. 1 en los playoffs de la AFC. Al asegurar el primer sembrado, los Chiefs obtendrían el descanso de la primera ronda y la ventaja de local.

Si Nueva Inglaterra y Tennessee pierden cada uno al menos uno de sus juegos restantes, los Chiefs obtendrían el primer puesto al ganar dos de sus últimos tres. Después de Pittsburgh, Kansas City visita Cincinnati y Denver. Los partidos restantes de Nueva Inglaterra son contra Buffalo, Jacksonville y Miami. Tennessee terminará con San Francisco, Miami y Houston.

Según la calculadora de The New York Times, los Chiefs tienen más del 99% de posibilidades de llegar a los playoffs. También tienen un 94% de posibilidades de ganar la AFC Oeste, un 59% de posibilidades de pasar la primera ronda y un 19% de posibilidades de llegar al Súper Bowl.

Si los Chiefs llegan al Súper Bowl, sería su tercera aparición consecutiva, empatándolos con Nueva Inglaterra y Miami en el segundo lugar en la lista de más apariciones consecutivas. Buffalo tiene el récord de más apariciones consecutivas con cuatro. Los Bills perdieron esos cuatro Súper Bowls.