Voces Consulares: Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow–I

By Alfonso Navarro Bernachi

International Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect that “without the inclusion of half of the world’s population, it is unlikely that tomorrow the solutions that provide us with a sustainable planet and a world in which there is gender equality will become a reality.”

Around the world, according to the United Nations Organization for the empowerment of women (UN-Women), women often bear “a disproportionate responsibility as those responsible for ensuring the supply of food, water and fuel”.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, we spoke on Voces Consulares Radio with two women in leadership positions in our community. They provided valuable testimonies, as well as very useful information for Mexican women.

In this first of two parts, I want to present to you the case of Geovannie Gone, Chief Administrative Officer with Genesis Family Health, a community health system in Liberal, Kansas.

Geovannie emigrated from Mexico to the United States with her family at the age of 15. Now, she has more than 12 years of community service experience in rural areas of Kansas, a Master’s degree in Public Health, and is an addiction and alcohol prevention therapist.

On the motto of the commemoration of International Women’s Day this 2022, “Gender equality today, for a sustainable tomorrow”, Geovannie reflected:

“If we want to sustain that tomorrow, if we want to continue progressing and educating our daughters to love each other, to continue their school, to have better families with better values and foundations, we have to start with us. Sometimes we want to educate, we want to teach, but setting an example and taking care of ourselves, having that self-esteem begins with oneself. It is very important that today we talk about women, but those women also mean us.”

Geovannie Gone also spoke about the obstacles in her academic and professional career, and the importance of self-care, to avoid falling “in this cycle where we are constantly serving other people, worrying about our children, about their activities, and sometimes we forget about ourselves”.

As a university student, she had to make additional efforts to improve her level of English. “Of course I can”, she told herself then.

“We have to remember what we are capable of and what we can do. That love for oneself breaks any type of barrier and any type of obstacle that can sometimes get in our way in our lives.”

The interview with Geovannie Gone can be heard on the Voces Consulares podcast on Spotify or on Facebook.com/ConsulMexKan.

Igualdad de género hoy para un mañana sostenible- I

El Día Internacional de la Mujer es una oportunidad para reflexionar que “sin la inclusión de la mitad de la población mundial, es poco probable que mañana se hagan realidad las soluciones que nos brinden un planeta sostenible y un mundo en el que haya igualdad de género”.

En todo el mundo, dice la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para el empoderamiento de las mujeres (ONU-Mujeres), las mujeres asumen a menudo “una responsabilidad desproporcionada como encargadas de asegurar el suministro de comida, agua y combustible”.

El 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer, hablamos en Voces Consulares Radio con dos mujeres en posiciones de liderazgo en nuestra comunidad. Ellas aportaron valiosos testimonios, así como información muy útil para mexicanas.

En esta primera de dos partes, quiero presentarles el caso de Geovannie Gone, directora Administrativa de Genesis Family Health, un sistema de salud comunitaria en Liberal, Kansas.

Geovannie emigró de México a Estados Unidos con su familia a los 15 años de edad. Ahora, cuenta con más de 12 años de experiencia en trabajo comunitario en áreas rurales de Kansas, una maestría en Salud Pública y es terapista en prevención de alcoholismo y adicciones.

Sobre el lema de la conmemoración del Día Internacional de la Mujer este 2022, “Igualdad de género hoy, para un mañana sostenible”, Geovannie reflexionó:

“Si queremos sostener ese mañana, si queremos continuar progresando y educando a nuestras hijas a amarse, a continuar su escuela, a tener mejores familias con mejores valores y fundamentos, tenemos que comenzar por nosotras. A veces queremos educar, queremos enseñar, pero el ejemplo y el cuidarnos, el tener ese amor propio comienza por uno. Es muy importante que hoy hablemos sobre las mujeres pero esas mujeres significa también nosotros.”

La Mtra. Gone habló también de los obstáculos en su trayectoria académica y profesional, y de la importancia del autocuidado, para evitar caer “en este círculo donde estamos constantemente sirviendo a las demás personas, preocupándonos de nuestros hijos, de sus actividades y a veces nos olvidamos de nosotras mismas”.

Siendo estudiante universitaria debió realizar esfuerzos adicionales para mejorar su nivel de inglés. “Claro que sí puedo”, se dijo entonces.

“Tenemos que recordar de qué somos capaces y qué podemos llegar a hacer. Ese amor propio quiebra cualquier tipo de barrera y cualquier tipo de obstáculo que a veces se pueda atrevesar en nuestras vidas”.

La entrevista con Geovannie Gone la puede escuchar en el podcast Voces Consulares en Spotify o en Facebook.com/ConsulMexKan.