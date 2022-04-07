How to encourage your children to attend college

Commentary by Chara

From 2000 to 2018, the rate of college enrollment increased from 63% to 69%, according to statistics from Admissionsly.com – and it is easy to understand why.

A college education has many benefits, including personal growth and finding a stable job that provides career satisfaction. Thus, as a parent, it is important that you encourage your children to pursue a college education.

To encourage your children to attend college, try the following tips:

*Listen to them: Do not impose your will on your children. Try to listen to what they want and understand what options they have. If they want to study abroad, go to a different state to pursue a college education or attend a trade school after high school, discuss it with them. Take into consideration their interests and give them the freedom to decide what they would like to do.

*Discuss the benefits: Show your children examples of people who have succeeded after college. Make them feel confident about themselves and encourage them to pursue a degree.

*Tour campuses with your children: Make them feel excited about the possibility of attending college and that you are part of the decision-making process.

*Have them talk to people in the fields they are considering: If your children are interested in specific fields, encourage them to social network with professionals. They can reach out to them via LinkedIn or other social media platforms to discuss their career options.

Cómo alentar a sus hijos a ir a la universidad

De 2000 a 2018, la tasa de matriculación universitaria aumentó del 63% al 69%, según las estadísticas de Admissionsly.com, y es fácil entender por qué.

Una educación universitaria tiene muchos beneficios, incluido el crecimiento personal y encontrar un trabajo estable que brinde satisfacción profesional. Por lo tanto, como padre, es importante que anime a sus hijos a seguir una educación universitaria.

Para alentar a sus hijos a asistir a la universidad, pruebe los siguientes consejos:

*Escúchelos: No imponga su voluntad a sus hijos. Trate de escuchar lo que quieren y entender qué opciones tienen. Si quieren estudiar en el extranjero, ir a un estado diferente para obtener una educación universitaria o asistir a una escuela de oficios después de la secundaria, hable con ellos. Tenga en cuenta sus intereses y deles la libertad de decidir lo que les gustaría hacer.

*Hable sobre los beneficios: Muéstreles a sus hijos ejemplos de personas que han tenido éxito después de la universidad. Haga que se sientan seguros de sí mismos y anímelos a obtener un título.

*Visite los campus con sus hijos: haga que se sientan entusiasmados con la posibilidad de asistir a la universidad y que usted sea parte del proceso de toma de decisiones.

*Pídales que hablen con personas en los campos que están considerando: si sus hijos están interesados en campos específicos, anímelos a conectarse en redes sociales con profesionales. Pueden comunicarse con ellos a través de LinkedIn u otras plataformas de redes sociales para analizar sus opciones de carrera.