Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 14 • 04/04/22 – 04/13/22

In this issue
• Comcast instala zona Wi-Fi y regala computadoras en el Boys & Girls Club
• Ramírez comparte la historia de cómo sobrevivió al abuso infantil
• DINKC y la relación de su arte con la cultura mexicana
By Tere Siqueira In 2020, the child abuse rate for children of Hispanic origin was at 7.8, indicating 7.8 out of every 1,000 Hispanic children
By CharaOver the past few years, the number of people with eating disorders has increased.According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), roughly 30 million
With spring break in the rearview mirror, families are shifting attention to summer vacation. With spring officially here as of last Sunday, such chores as
Commentary by Chara From 2000 to 2018, the rate of college enrollment increased from 63% to 69%, according to statistics from Admissionsly.com – and it is
Me atrevo a decir que el actor Will Smith no durmió bien la noche ante de los Premios Oscar; dando vueltas en la cama y
Listos los grupos de la Liga de Naciones de la CONCACAFLa Concacaf realizó el sorteo de la Liga de Naciones que se jugará en junio
Last week the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it had authorized an additional booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine