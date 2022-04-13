DINKC connects his art to Mexican Culture: Pt. II of a Two-Part Series

By Chara

Wyandotte County, Kansas, native Laedan Galicia’s art career has taken him on journeys both physical and emotional.

Galicia, as Dos Mundos reported in Part I, is among the artists whose work is appearing in the Kansas City area art and fundraising campaign Parade of Hearts. The campaign website states via a Google Maps link that his heart design, titled “Abre tu Corazon” (“Open Your Heart” in English), is on display in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westside neighborhood near the Boulevard Brewing Co.

Galicia – known professionally as “DINKC,” short for Death Is Not Knowing Certainty – interned several years ago at Boulevard while studying at the Kansas City Art Institute. From there, he lived in New York City. Living there “was a huge culture shock,” yet essential for him to grow as an artist, he said.

After spending some time in New York City, DINKC lived in Denver, where he expanded his studio and worked with galleries and mural festivals. He also created his clothing brand, worked with dispensaries, curated shows, met sponsors and grew with the booming city’s art scene, he recalled.

“I loved both cities and what they offered,” DINKC said. “It (living away from Kansas City) was everything I needed and more. I will forever be thankful for every city that has given me an opportunity to showcase my work and helped me grow into the artist I am today.”

The artist DINKC has become is one who defines his style as bold and provides a playful reminder of death.

“It is meant to remind you to live life to the fullest,” he said. “We only have one, so why not live it doing something you love and will be remembered by? I try to do this on a daily (basis); and yet no matter how hard it is, I know at the end of the day I put my best foot forward in realizing the next step within my overall vision as an artist.”

Pursuing his vision has led DINKC back to the Kansas City area, where he is relearning how the city has grown, he said. He is excited about the new opportunities Kansas City has to offer.

“I hope to continue growing with the art scene and contribute as much as possible,” DINKC said. “I am always looking for new opportunities with galleries, First Fridays, murals, custom commissions, clothing, merchandise and so much more! So, please, reach out to me any time. I’d love to connect and make some cool work together.”

DINKC hopes to not only collaborate, but also inspire. Specifically, he hopes to inspire the next generation of artists. He advises children interested in art to do it as much as they can; try multiple forms, styles and techniques; and to have fun with it.

“Look up artists you admire, see how they work, what inspires them and how they do what they do,” DINKC said. “It doesn’t hurt to reach out. You never know what kind of response you’ll get.”

“The biggest thing that has helped me is consistency,” he continued. “I was always drawing and learning. Master your craft, master your style and master your story, because in doing so, you can be sure you’re ready to take on anything.”

DINKC advises younger artists to constantly pursue chances to create art, too.

“The worst that can happen is, they say no and you move on to the next thing,” he said. “Plus, always give your 110%, because the 100% will get you noticed, but the 10% will make you unforgettable.”

To learn more about DINKC or buy his art, contact him at www.dinkc.com or on social media on Instagram @DINKC, and Facebook @DINKCSTUDIOS.

DINKC y la relación de su arte con la cultura mexicana

Parte II de una serie de dos partes

La carrera artística de Laedan Galicia, nativo del condado de Wyandotte en Kansas, lo ha llevado por viajes tanto físicos como emocionales.

Galicia, como reportó Dos Mundos en la primera parte de esta serie, se encuentra entre los artistas cuyo trabajo aparece en la campaña de recaudación de fondos y arte del área de Kansas City “Parade of Hearts”. El sitio web de la campaña afirma a través de un enlace de Google Maps que el diseño de su corazón, titulado “Abre tu corazón”, se exhibe en el barrio Westside de Kansas City, Missouri, cerca de Boulevard Brewing Co.

Galicia, conocido profesionalmente como “DINKC”, abreviatura de Death Is Not Knowing Certainty, hizo una pasantía hace varios años en Boulevard mientras estudiaba en el Instituto de Arte de Kansas City. Más tarde, vivió en la ciudad de Nueva York. Vivir allí “fue un gran choque cultural”, pero esencial para que él creciera como artista, dijo.

Después de eso, DINKC vivió en Denver, donde amplió su estudio y trabajó con galerías y festivales de murales. También creó su marca de ropa, trabajó con dispensarios, estuvo a cargo espectáculos, conoció patrocinadores y creció con la floreciente escena artística de la ciudad, recordó.

“Me encantaron ambas ciudades y lo que ofrecían”, dijo DINKC. “(Vivir lejos de Kansas City) era todo lo que necesitaba y más. Siempre estaré agradecido por cada ciudad que me ha dado la oportunidad de mostrar mi trabajo y me ayudó a convertirme en el artista que soy hoy”.

El artista en el que DINKC se ha convertido es alguien que define su estilo como audaz y da un recordatorio lúdico de la muerte.

“Está destinado a recordarte que vivas la vida al máximo”, dijo. “Solo tenemos una, entonces, ¿por qué no vivirla haciendo algo que amas y por lo que serás recordado? Trato de hacer esto a diario; y, sin embargo, no importa lo difícil que sea, sé que al final del día di lo mejor de mí para dar el siguiente paso dentro de mi visión general como artista”.

Perseguir su visión lo llevó de regreso al área de Kansas City, donde está volviendo a aprender cómo ha crecido la ciudad, dijo. Está entusiasmado con las nuevas oportunidades que Kansas City tiene para ofrecer.

“Espero seguir creciendo con la escena artística y contribuir tanto como sea posible”, dijo DINKC. “¡Siempre estoy buscando nuevas oportunidades con galerías, primeros viernes, murales, encargos personalizados, ropa, mercadería y mucho más! Entonces, por favor, comuníquese conmigo en cualquier momento. Me encantaría conectarme y hacer un trabajo genial juntos”.

DINKC espera no sólo colaborar, sino también inspirar. Específicamente, espera inspirar a la próxima generación de artistas. Aconseja a los niños interesados ​​en el arte que lo hagan tanto como puedan; prueben múltiples formas, estilos y técnicas; y se diviertan con el arte.

“Busque artistas que admire, vea cómo trabajan, qué los inspira y cómo hacen lo que hacen”, dijo DINKC. “No está de más acercarse. Nunca sabes qué tipo de respuesta obtendrás”.

“Lo más importante que me ha ayudado es la consistencia”, continuó. “Siempre estaba dibujando y aprendiendo. Domina tu oficio, domina tu estilo y domina tu historia, porque al hacerlo, puedes estar seguro de que estás listo para enfrentar cualquier cosa”.

DINKC aconseja a los artistas más jóvenes que también busquen constantemente oportunidades para crear arte.

“Lo peor que puede pasar es que te digan que no y te muevas a lo siguiente”, dijo. “Además, siempre da tu 110%, porque el 100% te hará notar, pero el 10% te hará inolvidable”.

Para obtener más información sobre DINKC o comprar su arte, contáctelo en www.dinkc.com o en las redes sociales en Instagram @DINKC y Facebook @DINKCSTUDIOS.