Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 21 • 05/26/22 – 06/01/22

In this issue

• Veterano hispano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial construye un legado

• Cira conecta su arte con su herencia Mexicana

• Aumentan los casos de viruela del mono, reporta la OMS

Share:

More Posts

Women’s History Month: Isabel Gutierrez

By Tere Siqueira Women’s History Month: Gutierrez fights to meet families’ needs Each March, to honor Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments

Related Posts

Jorge Ramos: Los niños de Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — “¿Cómo puedes ver a esta niña y dispararle?”, se preguntaba en una entrevista con CNN, Angel Garza, asistente médico y papá de

Be COVID Safe This Summer!

Summertime is here – and for many of us that means socializing and lots of fun activities like heading to the pool, family vacations or

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1701 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper