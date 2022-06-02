Happy anniversary, Dos Mundos!

Compilation by Chara

For Dos Mundos’ 41st anniversary, we present the following fond memories from some of our staff:

“We used to print pictures of weddings and ‘quinceaneras’ (quinceañeras in Spanish 15th birthday celebration for a girl). We distributed the paper in different grocery stores and people were at the stores, ready to pick up copies and see the pictures of themselves in the paper. The employees used to tell us that people were waiting for Dos Mundos to come out.”

– Clara Reyes, editor/founder –

“I have so many memories that I don’t know where to begin. Being a kid throwing newspapers into the neighbors’ yards. Meeting famous people and being introduced to many important people locally, regionally and nationally. Or the time I had to take over the responsibilities at Dos Mundos and coordinate the staff while my mom was battling breast cancer. Meeting so many staff members who helped us become the paper we are known for.

“When I was in the sixth and seventh grade, I remember helping my parents out distributing the newspaper. We would pick up the newspaper from the printers, called Neff Printing. My mom, brother (Ed) and I would wait for the paper to be done printing to load our sedan car with newspapers. The weight of the newspapers would tilt the back half of the car. My brother and I would fill this car up to head home and begin wrapping the papers up. We called this Project Newspaper Rubber Bands!

“First, it was my brother and my parents. Then, we had to call in support from family members, like aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, to help us roll the papers up so we could get them distributed, delivering them to homes in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods. My dad would really put pressure on us, saying that those papers could not be laying in the car or garage. They had to be delivered immediately to honor those who had paid for advertising or paid for a subscription.

“We would load the car with these wrapped papers into the car. It would fill the car to the brim with these big plastic yellow trash bags. The bags held the rolled-up newspapers so we could transport them from the home to the car. I would sit in the back of the car and toss the papers out the window onto the driveways of our readers. It didn’t matter if it was 100 degrees or 20 degrees, the paper went out!

“Some days, I was so lazy I didn’t want to go out or I had homework, but my dad would say, ‘Come on, Mija (Daughter), we have to get these papers delivered.’ He would then convince me by bribing me! ‘I’ll buy you a hot chocolate,’ he would say in times of cold weather. I would say, ‘OK, Daddy, let’s go!’

“I can never forget the smell of the paper. The ink would make me nauseous. I got carsick a lot!

“My parents, my mentors taught me obedience and grit! There was no other choice because we had a responsibility and obligation to our partners and readership.

“I still go out now and then to distribute the paper. I like to get a heartbeat on how many papers go out, where they move the fastest and to keep our return rate low. I truly respect our staff for going out so diligently each week. This is truly a team effort. Without them and all the learning experiences, I don’t think this paper could have survived for these 41 years!

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all my team for their hard work and dedication! You are the foundation and pillars to this company. Muchisimas gracias!”

– Diana Reyes, general manager –

“When I was in college studying graphic design, I went on a tour to visit a newspaper. Whenever I entered the place, I felt a weird sensation and I liked it a lot. I thought I wanted to work for a newspaper. After a few years, I was part of Dos Mundos.

“I have been working 19 years here and I feel very happy. I love my job. My favorite experience has been to meet a lot of wonderful people. Some of them are still working here. Some of them are working at different places, but they have become my friends. They have been my support in difficult times, and I treasure all the wonderful moments that I’ve shared with them. I want to say to all of them, ‘Thank you, thank you for being my support and being part of my life.’

“I want to say thank you to Vanesa, Lilia, Tere, Diana, Carlos, Maria, Jessica, Diana Martinez, Edna, Marina, Juan, Vania, Luz, Paula, Patty, Gabriel, Angie, Vero and Kelly.

“Thanks for being there for me. I love you guys. You have filled me with 19 years of friendship. And I’m sure we have more years as friends coming.”

– Hector Perez, operations manager –

“I’ve been at Dos Mundos 19 years, and there have been many experiences that I went through and I’ve met very good friends. The Reyes and the Rodriguez families have treated me like family.

“There is a very special memory that I have and I will never forget it. It is something that I appreciate and will carry in my heart. A few years ago, I started getting sick and the doctors did not know what it was. Even now, they do not know what triggered it. During that time I was ill, Diana Reyes supported me all the time. I felt so bad. There were weeks in which I had doctor’s appointments five days a week for medical procedures. She always gave me permission and she never complained, and although I wasn’t performing as well as I had, she always supported me in different ways.

“Her support wasn’t only economic. She talked to me, gave me advice and was always there for me. During the pandemic, we had to work only part time, and she never stopped paying my health insurance because she knew that I depended on it a lot for my medications and medical consultations. I can only say thanks for the beautiful people I’ve met in this company and thanks to Diana for always supporting me and taking care of me as if I were part of her family. These are the things that I will never forget. I’ll always be there for Diana and the people I’ve met at Dos Mundos.”

– Luis Merlo, production manager –

“I’ve done wonderful things while working at Dos Mundos. I consider Dos Mundos’ staff part my family and I’ve learned a lot of things while working for the newspaper.

“One of the most wonderful memories that I have is when the radio stations associated with Reyes Media (the company that owns Dos Mundos) hosted the radiothon from St. Jude. Although I was working for the paper, I was asked to support the radio stations and I joined one of the DJs for a radio show. That day, I was able to meet one kid that was a cancer survivor. This was an eye-opening moment for me. I talked to him and we interviewed him, and it showed me how wonderful life is.

“Since then, I have started to see things differently. I learned that it is important to value all the things we have.”

– Chara, reporter –

¡Feliz aniversario, Dos Mundos!

Para el aniversario número 41 de Dos Mundos, les presentamos las siguientes gratos recuerdos de parte de nuestro personal:

“Solíamos imprimir fotos de bodas y ‘quinceañeras’ (celebración de 15 años para una niña). Distribuimos el periódico en diferentes tiendas de comestibles y la gente estaba en las tiendas, lista para recoger copias y ver las fotos de ellos mismos en el periódico. Los empleados nos decían que la gente estaba esperando a que saliera Dos Mundos”.

–– Clara Reyes, editora/fundadora –

“Tengo tantos recuerdos que no sé por dónde empezar. Ser una niña tirando periódicos en los patios de los vecinos. Conocer gente famosa y ser presentada a muchas personas importantes a nivel local, regional y nacional. O el tiempo que tuve que asumir las responsabilidades en Dos Mundos y coordinar al personal mientras mi mamá batallaba contra el cáncer de mama. Conocer a tantos miembros del personal que nos ayudaron a convertirnos en el periódico por el que somos conocidos.

Cuando estaba en sexto y séptimo grado, recuerdo ayudar a mis padres a distribuir el periódico. Recogíamos el periódico de la imprenta, llamada Neff Printing. Mi mamá, mi hermano (Ed) y yo esperábamos a que terminara la impresión del papel para cargar nuestro auto sedán con periódicos. El peso de los periódicos inclinaba la mitad trasera del auto. Mi hermano y yo llenábamos este auto para ir a casa y comenzar a preparar los periódicos. ¡Llamamos a este proyecto bandas elásticas de periódicos!

Al principio, eran mi hermano y mis padres. Luego, tuvimos que pedir el apoyo de miembros de la familia, como tías, tíos, primos y amigos, para que nos ayudaran a enrollar los periódicos para que pudiéramos distribuirlos y entregarlos en hogares en vecindarios predominantemente hispanos. Mi papá realmente nos presionaba, diciendo que esos periódicos podían estar tirados en el auto o en el garaje. Tenían que ser entregados de inmediato para honrar a quienes habían pagado publicidad o pagado una suscripción.

Cargábamos el auto con estos periódicos envueltos en el auto. Llenaban el auto hasta el borde con estas grandes bolsas de basura amarillas de plástico. Las bolsas contenían los periódicos enrollados para que pudiéramos transportarlos de la casa al auto. Me sentaba en la parte trasera del auto y tiraba los periódicos por la ventana a las entradas de nuestros lectores. No importaba si eran 100 grados o 20 grados, ¡el periódico se fue!

Algunos días yo era tan floja que no quería salir o tenía tarea, pero mi papá decía: ‹Vamos mija, tenemos que entregar estos papeles›. Entonces me convencía. sobornándome! ‘Te compraré un chocolate caliente’, decía en épocas de frío. Yo decía: ‹¡Está bien, papá, vámonos!›

Nunca podré olvidar el olor del papel. La tinta me daba náuseas. ¡Me mareaba mucho!

¡Mis padres, mis mentores me enseñaron obediencia y determinación! No había otra opción porque teníamos una responsabilidad y una obligación con nuestros socios y lectores.

Todavía salgo de vez en cuando a distribuir el periódico. Me gusta saber cuántos periódicos salen, dónde se mueven más rápido y mantener baja nuestra tasa de devolución. Realmente respeto a nuestro personal por salir tan diligentemente cada semana. Este es verdaderamente un esfuerzo de equipo. Sin ellos y todas las experiencias de aprendizaje, ¡no creo que este documento hubiera sobrevivido durante estos 41 años!

¡Quiero expresar mi más profunda gratitud a todo mi equipo por su arduo trabajo y dedicación! Ustedes son la base y los pilares de esta empresa. ¡Muchas gracias!”

– Diana Reyes, gerente general –

“Cuando estaba en la universidad estudiando diseño gráfico, fui visita a un periódico. Cada vez que entraba al lugar, sentía una sensación extraña y me gustaba mucho. Pensé que quería trabajar para un periódico. Después de unos años, formé parte de Dos Mundos.

Llevo 19 años trabajando aquí y me siento muy feliz. Amo mi trabajo. Mi experiencia favorita ha sido conocer a mucha gente maravillosa. Algunos de ellos todavía están trabajando aquí. Algunos de ellos están trabajando en diferentes lugares, pero se han convertido en mis amigos. Han sido mi apoyo en momentos difíciles y atesoro todos los momentos maravillosos que he compartido con ellos. Quiero decirles a todos ellos: ‘Gracias, gracias por ser mi apoyo y ser parte de mi vida’.

Quiero agradecer a Vanesa, Lilia, Tere, Diana, Carlos, María, Jessica, Diana Martínez, Edna, Marina, Juan, Vania, Luz, Paula, Patty, Gabriel, Angie, Eloisa,Vero y Kelly.

Gracias por estar ahí para mí. Los amo chicos. Me has llenado de 19 años de amistad. Y estoy seguro de que tenemos más años como amigos por venir”.

– Héctor Pérez, gerente de operaciones –

“Llevo 19 años en Dos Mundos y han sido muchas las experiencias que pasé y he conocido a muy buenos amigos. Las familias Reyes y Rodríguez me han tratado como familia.

Hay un recuerdo muy especial que tengo y nunca lo olvidaré. Es algo que aprecio y llevaré en mi corazón. Hace unos años, comencé a enfermarme y los médicos no sabían qué era. Incluso ahora, no saben qué lo desencadenó. Durante ese tiempo que estuve enfermo, Diana Reyes me apoyó todo el tiempo. Me sentí tan mal. Hubo semanas en las que tenía citas con el médico cinco días a la semana para procedimientos médicos. Ella siempre me dio permiso y nunca se quejó, y aunque no me estaba desempeñando tan bien como lo había hecho, siempre me apoyó de diferentes maneras.

Su apoyo no fue sólo económico. Ella me habló, me dio consejos y siempre estuvo ahí para mí. Durante la pandemia teníamos que trabajar medio tiempo y ella nunca dejó de pagar mi seguro médico porque sabía que yo dependía mucho de él para mis medicamentos y consultas médicas. Sólo puedo decir gracias por la gente linda que he conocido en esta empresa y gracias a Diana por siempre apoyarme y cuidarme como si fuera parte de su familia. Estas son las cosas que nunca olvidaré. Siempre estaré ahí para Diana y las personas que he conocido en Dos Mundos”.

– Luis Merlo, director de producción –

“He hecho cosas maravillosas mientras trabajaba en Dos Mundos. Considero al personal de Dos Mundos como parte de mi familia y he aprendido muchas cosas mientras trabajaba para el periódico.

Uno de los recuerdos más maravillosos que tengo es cuando las estaciones de radio asociadas a Reyes Media (la empresa propietaria de Dos Mundos) presentaban el radiotón de St. Jude. Aunque estaba trabajando para el periódico, me pidieron que apoyara a las estaciones de radio y me uní a uno de los DJ para un programa de radio. Ese día, pude conocer a un niño que sobrevivió al cáncer. Este fue un momento revelador para mí. Hablé con él y lo entrevistamos, y me mostró lo maravillosa que es la vida.

Desde entonces, he comenzado a ver las cosas de manera diferente. Aprendí que es importante valorar todas las cosas que tenemos”.

– Chara, reportera –