Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 22 • 06/02/22 – 06/08/22

In this issue

• ¡Feliz aniversario, Dos Mundos!

• Boxeador del área persigue su sueño

Share:

More Posts

Women’s History Month: Claudia Banda

Banda connects to roots through music Each March, to observe Women’s History Month, Dos Mundos honors Latinas whose accomplishments have helped and/or inspired the community.

How to deal with war anxiety

Commentary by Tere Siqueira With the frightening war between Russia and Ukraine dominating the news, many Americans feel afraid and worried.As the fighting continues to

Related Posts

Jorge Ramos: Los niños de Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — “¿Cómo puedes ver a esta niña y dispararle?”, se preguntaba en una entrevista con CNN, Angel Garza, asistente médico y papá de

Be COVID Safe This Summer!

Summertime is here – and for many of us that means socializing and lots of fun activities like heading to the pool, family vacations or

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1701 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper