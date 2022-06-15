Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 23 • 06/09/22 – 06/16/22

In this issue
• Felicidades Graduados 2022
• La profesora Stephanie Gonzalez es premiada por marcar la diferencia
• Loeb impulsa una mayor concienciación sobre el Alzheimer entre los hispanos
Compilation by Chara For Dos Mundos’ 41st anniversary, we present the following fond memories from some of our staff:“We used to print pictures of weddings
By Tere Siqueira The Sisters Poor of Jesus Christ have an anniversary this year.The international ministry – which has houses in North, Central and South
Ju Ju Smith-Schuster: “Llego a KC a ganar”Los Kansas City Chiefs agregaron un arma letal a su ofensiva tras hacerse con los servicios del ala
The Kansas City Royals open their 2022 season next Thursday. They’ll face off against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium – the Royals’ home ballpark
In this issue • ¡Feliz aniversario, Dos Mundos! • Boxeador del área persigue su sueño
UVALDE, Texas — “¿Cómo puedes ver a esta niña y dispararle?”, se preguntaba en una entrevista con CNN, Angel Garza, asistente médico y papá de
Photos by Pablo Gonzales Checo Pérez, con Red Bull hasta 2024Checo Pérez ganó el Gran Premio de Mónaco el pasado fin de semana y sumó
Summertime is here – and for many of us that means socializing and lots of fun activities like heading to the pool, family vacations or