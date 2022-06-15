Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 23 • 06/09/22 – 06/16/22

In this issue

• Felicidades Graduados 2022

• La profesora Stephanie Gonzalez es premiada por marcar la diferencia

• Loeb impulsa una mayor concienciación sobre el Alzheimer entre los hispanos

Happy anniversary, Dos Mundos!

Compilation by Chara For Dos Mundos’ 41st anniversary, we present the following fond memories from some of our staff:“We used to print pictures of weddings

Jorge Ramos: Los niños de Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — “¿Cómo puedes ver a esta niña y dispararle?”, se preguntaba en una entrevista con CNN, Angel Garza, asistente médico y papá de

Be COVID Safe This Summer!

Summertime is here – and for many of us that means socializing and lots of fun activities like heading to the pool, family vacations or

