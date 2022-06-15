Voces Consulares: Celebrating our diversity

June is Pride Month, and like every year, we dedicate a space to reflect on the place that the LGBTQ+ community occupies in our society. This includes celebrating the advances in recognition of and the spaces for community vindication in recent years. It is also a time to identify the pending issues and the work that remains to be done in favor of the well-being of LGBTQ+ people in Mexico, the United States and the world.

Mexico has a legal framework that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity which also implements policies to recognize and strengthen the LGBTQ+ community abroad. We understand that our country and our society is made up of people with very diverse profiles, in their languages, culture, traditions, as well as in their sexual orientation and gender identity. Our differences complement us, recognizing them strengthens our community.

Within the framework of Pride Month, the Mexican government, through the Institute of Mexicans Abroad, will celebrate the Second Meeting of LGBTQ+ Mexican Communities on June 13 and 14, in Miami. During this event, artists, public officials, and community leaders will meet to discuss public policies, community actions, and engage in dialogue with participants to strengthen the Mexican LGBTQ+ community in the United States. The Mexican community in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma can follow this event through the Consulate of Mexico in Kansas City’s social media (@ConsulMexKan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube), as well as the “Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior”.

It should be noted that the facilities of the Consulate are considered a Safe Zone, in which no Mexican citizen is discriminated against due to their origin, social class or sexual orientation. We have services and programs focused on the LGBTQ+ community. In February of this year, we started issuing birth certificates by gender, which allow Trans nationals to have a document with the gender and name that corresponds to their identity. Likewise, during the month of July, the new Consular l.D. will allow the gender field to be left empty. Our commitment is to “leave no one behind, leave no one out”.

Celebrando nuestra diversidad

Junio es el mes del orgullo, y como cada año, dedicamos un espacio para reflexionar sobre el lugar que ocupa la comunidad LGBTQ+ en nuestra sociedad. Esto incluye celebrar los avances en el reconocimiento y los espacios de reivindicación de la comunidad durante los últimos años. También es un momento para identificar las asignaturas pendientes y el trabajo que queda por hacer en favor del bienestar de las personas LGBTQ+ en México, Estados Unidos y en el mundo.

México cuenta con un marco jurídico que prohíbe la discriminación motivada por la orientación sexual y la identidad de género, e implementa políticas para reconocer y fortalecer a la comunidad LGBTQ+ en el exterior. Entendemos que nuestro país y nuestra sociedad está formada por personas con perfiles muy diversos, en sus idiomas, cultura, tradiciones, así como en su orientación sexual e identidad de género. Nuestras diferencias nos complementan, reconocerlas fortalece nuestra comunidad.

En el marco del mes del orgullo, el gobierno de México a través del Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior, celebrará el Segundo Encuentro de Comunidades Mexicanas LGBTQ+, los días 13 y 14 de junio, en Miami. Durante este evento se reunirán artistas, servidores públicos y líderes comunitarios para discutir sobre políticas públicas, acciones comunitarias y entablar un diálogo con los participantes para fortalecer a la comunidad mexicana LGBTQ+ en Estados Unidos. La comunidad mexicana en Kansas, Missouri y Oklahoma puede seguir este evento a través de las redes sociales del Consulado de México en Kansas City (@ConsulMexKan en Facebook, Twitter, Instagram y YouTube), así como el del Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior.

Es preciso destacar que las instalaciones del Consulado son consideradas Zona Segura, en el que ningún ciudadano mexicano es discriminado por su origen, clase social u orientación sexual. Contamos con servicios y programas enfocados a la comunidad LGBTQ+. En febrero de este año, se comenzaron a expedir actas de nacimiento por identidad de género, que permite a los connacionales Trans tener un documento con el género y nombre que corresponde a su identidad. Igualmente, durante el mes de julio, la nueva matrícula consular permitirá dejar vacío el campo de género. Nuestro compromiso es “no dejar a nadie atrás, no dejar a nadie afuera”.