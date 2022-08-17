Dos Mundos: Volume 42 Issue 32 • 08/11/22 – 08/17/22

In this issue
• Guadalupe Centers concluye programas de verano
• La fe es clave para sobrellevar el divorcio, afirma residente del área
• Panasonic abrirá planta de baterías en Kansas
In this issue
• Guadalupe Centers concluye programas de verano
• La fe es clave para sobrellevar el divorcio, afirma residente del área
• Panasonic abrirá planta de baterías en Kansas
By Tere Siqueira Jose “Pepe” Cabrera has announced his candidacy for Kansas House District 34, located in Wyandotte County.Cabrera – who grew up in the
Story by Roberta Pardo / Photo by Jake Weller One person was killed and five others were injured during a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday
In this issue • Felicidades Graduados 2022 • La profesora Stephanie Gonzalez es premiada por marcar la diferencia • Loeb impulsa una mayor concienciación sobre
The story of many of us began the day we decided to leave our hometown to seek a different life, a better life. Over the
In this issue • Estudiantes de la Universidad de KC visitan Don Bosco Senior Center • Guadalupe Centers recibe donación de Kansas City Current •
Estudiantes de la Universidad de KC visitan Don Bosco Senior Center Una tradición que se ha celebrado durante los últimos 25 años continuó el mes
By Roberta Pardo The right to an abortion will remain in the Kansas Constitution after voters overwhelmingly rejected a constitutional amendment that would have opened
In this issue • Artista adolescente del área debuta en exhibiciones • KCKPS confirma Feria de Regreso a Clases de WyCo en persona • Nuevo