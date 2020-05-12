TMC organizes free, mobile COVID-19 testing sites









By Angie Baldelomar

Truman Medical Centers (TMC) has organized mobile testing sites for COVID-19 to make testing more available to Kansas City area residents.

RN Raquel Garcia, community health education director, and her team have worked to bring the testing sites to areas where there have been large numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported.

“We’ve targeted certain areas to go into, so that way, we’re getting those people who are needing the testing more,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s team converted its 40-foot mobile unit used for prevention education purposes under regular circumstances into a mobile COVID-19 testing center operated by TMC nurses and staff.

The test is free for everyone, whether they are insured or not, Garcia said, but they do need to have COVID-19 symptoms. People also must be Missouri residents. Although they must present an identification card, it does not need to be a government-issued ID.

“A lot of times, we can’t spell your first and last names, … so that’s why we ask for some kind of identification,” Garcia said.

Each testing site also has Spanish interpreters. To schedule an appointment, call (816) 404-CARE (2273), where there is Spanish translation available as well.

Results of the test take from 24 hours to three days.

Although the sites will last until Friday (May 15), when the stay-at-home order in Missouri ends, TMC has set up a COVID-19 “hut,” a drive-up test site set up at the hospital’s parking lot.

“Once May 15 comes, we will reevaluate to see how often we will need to do them, because here at Truman, our clinics will open back up to regular clinic appointments, … our staff … (will) have to go back to the hospital,” Garcia said. “We might not have as many, but our goal is to keep reassessing which ZIP codes are really needing … (the) onsite testing.”









For more information on testing sites scheduled for this week, call (816) 404-CARE (2273) or visit trumed.org/covid-19.

TMC organiza sitios de prueba de COVID-19 gratuitos y móviles

Truman Medical Centers (TMC) han estado organizando móviles para COVID-19 para que las pruebas estén más disponibles para los residentes del área de Kansas City.

RN Raquel García, enfermera de educación de salud comunitaria, y su equipo han trabajado para llevar los sitios de prueba a áreas donde se han reportado grandes cantidades de casos positivos de COVID-19.

“Nos hemos enfocado en ciertas áreas para entrar, de modo que estamos llegando a las personas que necesitan más pruebas”, dijo García.

El equipo de García convirtió su unidad móvil de 40 pies utilizada con fines educativos de prevención en circunstancias regulares en un centro móvil de pruebas COVID-19 operado por enfermeras y personal de TMC.

La prueba es gratuita para todos, estén asegurados o no, dijo García, pero necesitan tener síntomas de COVID-19. Las personas también deben ser residentes de Missouri. Aunque deben presentar una tarjeta de identificación, no es necesario que sea una identificación emitida por el gobierno.

“Muchas veces, no podemos deletrear su nombre y apellido … así que por eso le pedimos algún tipo de identificación”, dijo García.

Cada sitio de prueba también cuenta con intérpretes de español. Para programar una cita, llame al (816) 404-CARE (2273), donde también hay traducción al español disponible.

Los resultados de las pruebas toman de 24 horas a 3 días.

Aunque los sitios estarán disponibles hasta el viernes (15 de mayo), cuando finalice la orden de permanencia en el hogar en Missouri, TMC ha establecido una “cabaña” de COVID-19, un sitio de prueba de manejo instalado en el estacionamiento del hospital.

“Una vez que llegue el 15 de mayo, volveremos a evaluar para ver con qué frecuencia tendremos que hacerlos, porque aquí en Truman, nuestras clínicas se abrirán nuevamente a las citas clínicas regulares, … nuestro personal … (tendrá) que volver al hospital”, dijo García. “Puede que no tengamos tantos, pero nuestro objetivo es seguir reevaluando qué códigos postales realmente necesitan … (las) pruebas móviles”.

Para obtener más información sobre los sitios de prueba programados para esta semana, llame al (816) 404-CARE (2273) o visite trumed.org/covid-19.