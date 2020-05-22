Volume 40 Issue 21 • 05/21/20 – 05/27/20

Kansas has one of America’s highest distracted driving rates
By Chara A recently published study by the financial website MoneyGeek.com analyzed federal statistics to determine which states have the highest rates of distracted driving.
By Chara A recently published study by the financial website MoneyGeek.com analyzed federal statistics to determine which states have the highest rates of distracted driving.
By Tom Sawyer Welcome tourists! In this edition we have to talk about a southern city from our neighboring country of Mexico, a city that
By Angie Baldelomar On April 16, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended the stay-at-home order across the city until May 15 to try to
Itatí Cantoral confirmó que será la protagonista de la telenovela “La mexicana y el güero” producción de Nicandro Díaz, esto durante la celebración de las
Cultural differences can create feelings of distrust between patients and health care providers. The Community Health Council (CHC) in Wyandotte County, Kansas, is working to
Es oficial. Tras la confirmación del desarrollo de “Scream 5”, una continuación directa de la franquicia. David Arquette, quien se encargó de interpretar a Dewey
Immigration laws and policies have gotten tougher over the last few years. New threats are on the horizon. We have seen program cancellations, bans on
In this extraordinary time, reporting to work is an act of heroism for most of America’s labor force. Healthcare workers strive daily on the pandemic’s