HDF announces 2020 scholarship recipients









By Angie Baldelomar

The Hispanic Development Fund (HDF) Scholarship Program has announced its 2020 Scholar cohort.

David Ochoa, HDF executive director, said there were 325 recipients of scholarships. This year, the total amount of scholarships awarded reached $689,000, making it the largest amount in its history.

“This is in response to understanding that COVID-19 has really impacted our families in a lot of ways,” he said.

Ochoa said it was important that students felt that they still had an opportunity to go to college, despite all the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic.

Started in 1993, the program has helped more than 4,500 Hispanic students from the Kansas City area since its creation.

“Our community understands that higher education is a way for our community to elevate not only oneself but their families and … continue that ascension through education,” Ochoa said. “That’s how it started was this idea of investing in the young people of our community here in Kansas City.”

This year’s cohort is “phenomenally, academically accomplished,” Ochoa said.

Grace Knight Garcia, a senior at Lincoln Prep Academy and one of the HFD 2020 Scholars, said this scholarship is going to make her college experience a little less stressful.

“College coursework already contains a lot of rigor, and now I know I will be able to focus on my studies without worrying about how to pay for my tuition,” she said.

Knight Garcia will attend Williams College in Massachusetts in the fall, hoping to eventually return for law school to the Kansas City area. She wants to become an immigration attorney.

What sets the HDF Scholarship Program apart from other similar programs is that it is open to any student, regardless of status.

“There’s not many scholarships out there right now that will provide scholarships for undocumented or DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students,” Ochoa said. “And that’s important because we understand that, right now, those sort of students need our support more than ever.”

The program also offers support throughout that first year of college. Ochoa said the program recently hired Alex Perez as HDF programs coordinator. Perez will work with the 2020 scholars during the academic year.

“For us, it’s not just them getting to college; it’s them graduating and then being successful, so she’s going to be a key component to that,” he said.

As part of other relief efforts regarding COVID-19, the HDF has awarded grants to nonprofits serving the Hispanic community in Kansas City, including Guadalupe Centers Inc., El Centro Inc. and the Mattie Rhodes Center, Ochoa said.

For more information, visit hdfkc.org.

________________________________________________________________

HDF anuncia becarios 2020

El Programa de Becas del Fondo de Desarrollo Hispano (HDF, por sus siglas en inglés) ha anunciado su grupo de Becarios 2020.

David Ochoa, director ejecutivo de HDF, dijo que hubieron 325 estudiantes que recibieron becas. Este año, el monto total de becas otorgadas alcanzó los $689,000 dólares, convirtiéndolo en el monto más alto en su historia.

“Esto es en respuesta a entender que COVID-19 ha impactado a nuestras familias de muchas maneras:, dijo.

Ochoa dijo que era importante que los estudiantes sintieran que aún tenían la oportunidad de ir a la universidad, a pesar de la incertidumbre de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Iniciado en 1993, el programa ha ayudado a más de 4,5000 estudiantes hispanos del área de Kansas City desde su creación.

“Nuestra comunidad entiende que la educación superior es una manera para nuestra comunidad de elevarse a sí mismo y a sus familias y … continuar esa ascensión a través de la educación”, dijo Ochoa. “Fue así que inició esta idea de invertir en los jóvenes de nuestra comunidad aquí en Kansas City.”

La clase de becarios de este año es “fenomenal, académicamente llena de logros”, dijo Ochoa.

Grace Knight García, estudiante de último año en Lincoln Prep Academy y una de las becarias2020 de HDF, dijo que esta beca hará que su experiencia universitaria sea un poco menos estresante.

“Los cursos universitarios ya contienen mucho rigor, y ahora sé que podré concentrarme en mis estudios sin preocuparme por cómo pagar mi matrícula”, dijo.

Knight García asistirá a Williams College en Massachusetts en el otoño, con la esperanza de regresar finalmente a la escuela de leyes al área de Kansas City. Ella quiere convertirse en abogada de inmigración.

Lo que diferencia al Programa de Becas HDF de otros programas similares es que está abierto a cualquier estudiante, independientemente de su estado, dijo Ochoa.

“No hay muchas becas disponibles en este momento que brinden becas para estudiantes indocumentados o DACA (Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia)”, dijo Ochoa. “Y eso es importante porque entendemos que, en este momento, ese tipo de estudiantes necesitan nuestro apoyo más que nunca”.

El programa también ofrece apoyo durante ese primer año de universidad. Ochoa dijo que el programa recientemente contrató a Alejandra Pérez como coordinadora de programas de HDF. Pérez trabajará con los académicos 2020 durante el año académico.

“Para nosotros, no se trata sólo de que lleguen a la universidad; se trata de que se gradúen y luego tengan éxito, entonces ella será un componente clave para eso”, dijo.

Como parte de otros esfuerzos de ayuda relacionados con COVID-19, el HDF ha otorgado subvenciones a organizaciones sin fines de lucro que sirven a la comunidad hispana en Kansas City, incluyendo Guadalupe Centers Inc., El Centro Inc. y el Centro Mattie Rhodes, dijo Ochoa.

Para más información, visite hdfkc.org.