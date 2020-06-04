Doelling encourages Latin community to support BLM movement









By Tere Siqueira

Selene Doelling supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. And the Mexican-born Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient hopes other members of the Latin community will do so, too.

Doelling, a Kansas City area resident, participated in the BLM protests over the weekend (May 29-31) at the Country Club Plaza, prompted by the recent choking death of African-American George Floyd in Minnesota by a Euro-American police officer. She chose to be a part of the movement because she believes all lives will matter only when black lives do.

The wife, mother, singer and songwriter was encouraged to be there to represent many of the undocumented black immigrants who were afraid to participate for fear of deportation, she said.

“Latinos are black,” Doelling told Dos Mundos. “We are black, brown and white-skinned toned. They are a part of us, our history and who we are. I needed to be there for black people in general. Our united power is not only necessary but it is vital.”

Doelling, however, “barely saw any Latinx” protesting, she said. That absence bothered her, particularly considering that about 30% of the Latin community is black.

“There are so much racism and colorism in the Latinx community, and it needs to be talked about more. Period,” she said. “We need to unite.”

Doelling and her fellow protesters marched as the reopening of Kansas City, Missouri’s lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic continued. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many demonstrators wore masks, she recalled. Those who did not bring a mask were provided one. Some demonstrators used gloves.

According to Doelling, the environment of the protests was mixed. Everything was peaceful until the police stepped in, she said.

“I was in shock as I witnessed KCPD make an unlawful aggressive arrest … (of) protesters just using their rights,” she said.

Doelling said she saw Kansas City Police Department officers using pepper spray and tear gas on crowds, including protesters with children.

“The biggest lesson (for me) was just how real police brutality is and how much our Kansas City black community needs us,” she said.

Over the weekend, the police made 151 arrests at the rallies. Most of the arrests were for municipal charges, with one person arrested for a narcotics-related felony, authorities reported. More than 10 people who were arrested were from out of town. Additionally, Jackson County charged four Kansas City residents for stealing clothes from Plaza stores on Saturday night (May 30).

There also were reports of officers using tear gas. However, officers also were hit with bottles and rocks on Saturday and Sunday (May 31), with 20 officers injured and two hospitalized.

At press time, protesters were continuing to gather across Kansas City, Missouri. Jessica Pitt, a member of Kansas City’s black community, was probably among them.

“I just encourage everyone to get uncomfortable! This has never been a fun topic, but I look at it as an invitation to ask questions and dig deeper,” Pitt said. “Don’t get defensive, and if you do find yourself on that end of the stick, … reflect on where you come in as (you address) the problem. Create change, donate where you can and sit with discomfort.”

Likewise, Doelling encourages Latinx to step out of their comfort zone, unite and support the protesters. The Kansas City Police Department has expressed support for the protesters, too, in a sense. In response to the criticism of the actions that took place at the protests, the department called the community to participate in a unity march Wednesday (June 3) for human rights and peace. The department worked in conjunction with Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office, the City Council, pastors, churches and other community leaders to stage the march.

Doelling alienta a la comunidad latina a apoyar el movimiento BLM

Selene Doelling, nacida en México y receptora de DACA, apoya el movimiento Black Lives Matter (BLM) y espera que otros miembros de la comunidad latina también lo hagan.

Doelling, una residente del área de Kansas City, participó en las protestas de BLM durante el fin de semana (29-31 de mayo) en el Country Club Plaza, provocado por la reciente muerte del afroamericano George Floyd en Minnesota a manos de un oficial de policía euro-estadounidense. Ella eligió ser parte del movimiento porque cree que las vidas importarán hasta que las vidas negras lo hagan.

Una de las motivaciones para la esposa, madre, cantante y compositora de estar allí fue el poder representar a muchos de los inmigrantes negros indocumentados que tenían miedo de participar por miedo a la deportación.

“Los latinxs son negros”, dijo Doelling a Dos Mundos. “Somos de tonos negros, morenos y de piel blanca. Son parte de nosotros, nuestra historia y quiénes somos. Necesitaba estar allí para los negros en general. Nuestro poder de unión no sólo es necesario, sino que es vital”.

Sin embargo, Doelling menciono que sólo “vio a pocos Latinxs” protestando. Esa ausencia la molestó, particularmente considerando que aproximadamente el 30% de la comunidad latina es negra.

“Hay mucho racismo y colores en la comunidad latina, y es necesario hablar más sobre eso. Punto”, indicó. “Necesitamos unirnos”.

Doelling y sus compañeros manifestantes marcharon mientras continuaba la reapertura de la pandemia de coronavirus en Kansas City, Missouri. Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, muchos manifestantes llevaban máscaras, recordó. A los que no trajeron una máscara se les proporcionó una. Algunos manifestantes usaron guantes.

Según Doelling, el ambiente de las protestas fue mezclado. Todo estaba en paz hasta que la policía intervino, dijo.

“Estaba en estado de shock cuando fui testigo de que KCPD hizo un arresto agresivo ilegal… de manifestantes que simplemente ejercían sus derechos”, mencionó.

Doelling dijo que vio a los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Kansas City usando gas pimienta y gases lacrimógenos en las multitudes, incluyendo con los manifestantes que llevaban niños.

“La mayor lección (para mí) fue cuán real es la brutalidad policial y cuánto nos necesita nuestra comunidad negra de Kansas City”, dijo.

Durante el fin de semana, la policía realizó 151 arrestos en las manifestaciones. La mayoría de los arrestos fueron por cargos municipales, con una persona arrestada por un delito relacionado con narcóticos, informaron las autoridades. Más de 10 personas que fueron arrestadas eran de fuera de la ciudad. Además, el condado de Jackson acusó a cuatro residentes de Kansas City por robar ropa de las tiendas de la Plaza el sábado por la noche (30 de mayo).

También hubo informes de oficiales que usaban gas lacrimógeno. Sin embargo, los oficiales también fueron golpeados con botellas y rocas el sábado y domingo (31 de mayo), con 20 oficiales heridos y dos hospitalizados.

Al cierre de esta edición, los manifestantes seguían reuniéndose en Kansas City, Missouri. Jessica Pitt, miembro de la comunidad negra de Kansas City, probablemente estaba entre ellos.

“¡Sólo animo a todos a sentirse incómodos! Este nunca ha sido un tema divertido, pero lo veo como una invitación para hacer preguntas y profundizar «, dijo Pitt. «No te pongas a la defensiva, y si te encuentras en esa situación, … reflexiona porque abordas el problema de esta manera. Crea cambios donde puedas y acostúmbrate a la incomodidad”.

Asimismo, Doelling alienta a los Latinos a salir de su zona de confort, unirse y apoyar a los manifestantes. El Departamento de Policía de Kansas City también ha expresado su apoyo a los manifestantes, en cierta manera. En respuesta a las críticas a las acciones que tuvieron lugar en las protestas, el departamento llamó a la comunidad a participar en una marcha de unidad el miércoles (3 de junio) por los derechos humanos y la paz. El departamento trabajó en conjunto con la oficina del alcalde Quinton Lucas, el City Council, pastores, iglesias y otros líderes comunitarios para organizar la marcha.