Volume 40 Issue 23 • 06/04/20 – 06/10/20

In this issue
- Doelling encourages Latin community to support BLM movement
- Reopening phase guidelines in Kansas and Missouri vary
- Longtime KCMO resident “Beto” Lopez dies at 49
Delia Garcia, secretary of the Kansas Department of Labor, gave an update on the website www.getkansasbenefits.gov, where the population can submit their application for unemployment
Ximena Sariñana, reconocida actriz y cantante, ha logrado convertirse en la primera Embajadora de Buena Voluntad para la ONU México gracias a su incansable labor
La cuarentena en casa me tiene deshecho”, dice Eugenio Derbez en sus redes sociales, donde anunció una nueva serie hecha desde su hogar, aprovechando la
Commentary by Chara The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in many people. Unfortunately, it also has brought out the worst in some people.
By Roberta Pardo Roberto Carlos Lopez, affectionally known as “Beto,” died May 12 at age 49. Born in 1971 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Roberto
Monarcas se muda a Mazatlán Monarcas Morelia anunció mediante un comunicado que se mudarán a ‘La Perla del Pacífico’ y que cambiarán de nombre, de
By Roberta Pardo As the nation continues to lift coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions, many people on both sides of the state line in the Kansas City
By Tere Siqueira Selene Doelling supports the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. And the Mexican-born Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient hopes other members of