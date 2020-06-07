Editorial:“With liberty and justice for all”









As a rule, state and local police officers take the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor at the beginning of their careers. The oaths usually reflect the version adopted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). It reads, “On my honor, I will never betray my badge, my integrity, my character or the public trust. I will always have the courage to hold myself and others accountable for our actions. I will always uphold the Constitution, my community, and the agency I serve.”

On May 25, a national holiday to honor our war dead, four Minneapolis police officers dishonored their badge and betrayed the public trust, the Constitution and their community. They publicly tortured and executed a man before horrified bystanders. Like the rest of the world, we’ve seen the security footage and witness videos of George Floyd begging to breathe.

For eight minutes, Floyd lay face down and handcuffed while one officer applied pressure on Floyd’s neck with his knee and two other officers “applied pressure to Floyd’s torso and legs.” They continued to apply pressure even as Floyd fell still and gasped his final word, “Mama.”

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, ignoring his pleas to breathe has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene, who were fired, were charged with aiding and abetting.

Police had been called to the scene by convenience store employees who reported that a man had used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes. The man was “awfully drunk” and “not in control of himself,” the store employees said, according to the 911 transcript. Video footage and security tapes don’t show Floyd out of control; he seems calm.

Regardless, when George Floyd first told officers that he couldn’t breathe, they had a solemn duty to respond immediately. Instead, they took advantage of the authority vested in them to kill a man.

Now, in addition to being attacked by the invisible enemy of the novel coronavirus, American communities are racked by violent civil disturbance, widespread looting and vandalism. The outrage, shame and pain Americans are feeling is understandable and justified. Raising awareness about the need for equal justice is legitimate. Calling out institutionalized racism is valid and necessary. Pushing for police accountability and transparency is, as U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II characterized it, righteous.

But wantonly damaging and destroying property isn’t the way to champion the cause of justice for George Floyd and his family, lobby for police accountability and transparency or end, once and for all, institutionalized racism.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas can relate to Floyd as a black man. He acknowledged his personal anguish over what happened to George Floyd. He told Kansas Citians he understands their grief and anger and their fervent desire to prevent future such killings at the hands of law enforcement. At the same time, he reminded demonstrators that Kansas City is home and implored them to express themselves peaceably and respectfully.

“Let’s make sure that your message is heard right,” Lucas said. “Let’s make some sort of difference. A difference isn’t making a property owner, including a black property owner, have to clean up the next day.”

Nota bene:

“With liberty and justice for all” from the Pledge of Allegiance

“Con libertad y justicia para todos”

Como regla, los oficiales de policía estatales y locales toman el Juramento de Honor de las Fuerzas del Orden al inicio de sus carreras. Los juramentos generalmente reflejan la versión adoptada por la Asociación Internacional de Jefes de Policía (IACP). Dice: “En mi honor, nunca traicionaré mi insignia, mi integridad, mi carácter o la confianza del público. Siempre tendré el coraje de responsabilizarme a mí mismo y a otros por nuestras acciones. Siempre defenderé la Constitución, mi comunidad y la agencia a la que sirvo”.

El 25 de mayo, feriado nacional para honrar a nuestros muertos en la guerra, cuatro policías de Minneapolis deshonraron su insignia y traicionaron la confianza pública, la Constitución y su comunidad. Torturaron y ejecutaron públicamente a un hombre ante los espectadores horrorizados. Al igual que el resto del mundo, hemos visto imágenes de seguridad y videos de testigos de George Floyd rogando por respirar.

Durante ocho minutos, Floyd permaneció boca abajo y esposado mientras un oficial aplicaba presión sobre el cuello de Floyd con la rodilla y otros dos oficiales “aplicaban presión sobre el torso y las piernas de Floyd”. Continuaron aplicando presión incluso cuando Floyd se quedó quieto y jadeó su última palabra, “Mamá”.

El oficial que se arrodilló en el cuello de Floyd, ignorando sus súplicas para respirar, fue acusado de asesinato en segundo grado. Los otros tres oficiales en la escena, que fueron despedidos, fueron acusados de ayudar e instigar.

La policía había sido llamada a la escena por empleados de una tienda de conveniencia que reportaron que un hombre había usado un billete falso de $20 para comprar cigarrillos. El hombre estaba “muy borracho” y “no tenía control de sí mismo”, dijeron los empleados de la tienda, según la transcripción del 911. Las imágenes de video y las cintas de seguridad no muestran a Floyd fuera de control; parece tranquilo.

De todos modos, cuando George Floyd dijo por primera vez a los oficiales que no podía respirar, tenían el deber solemne de responder de inmediato. En cambio, se aprovecharon de la autoridad conferida a ellos para matar a un hombre.

Ahora, además de ser atacados por el enemigo invisible del nuevo coronavirus, las comunidades estadounidenses son atormentadas por disturbios civiles violentos, saqueos generalizados y vandalismo. La indignación, la vergüenza y el dolor que sienten los estadounidenses es comprensible y justificado. Es legítimo crear conciencia sobre la necesidad de la igualdad de justicia. Criticar el racismo institucionalizado es válido y necesario. Presionar por la rendición de cuentas y la transparencia policial es, como lo describió el Representante Emanuel Cleaver II, justo.

Pero dañar y destruir las propiedades no es la forma de defender la causa de la justicia para George Floyd y su familia, presionar por la responsabilidad y la transparencia de la policía o terminar, de una vez por todas, el racismo institucionalizado.

El alcalde de Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, puede entender por lo que pasó Floyd como un hombre negro. Reconoció su angustia personal por lo que le sucedió a George Floyd. Le dijo a los residentes de Kansas City que comprende su dolor y enojo y su ferviente deseo de evitar futuros asesinatos de este tipo a manos de la policía. Al mismo tiempo, recordó a los manifestantes que Kansas City es su casa y les imploró que se expresen de manera pacífica y respetuosa.

“Asegurémonos de que su mensaje se escuche bien”, dijo Lucas. “Hagamos algún tipo de diferencia. La diferencia no es hacer que un propietario, incluido un propietario negro, tenga que limpiar al día siguiente”.

Nota bene:

“Con libertad y justicia para todos” de la Promesa de Lealtad.