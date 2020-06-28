Trump rally attendance fails to reach campaign’s expectations









By Tere Siquiera

The turnout for President Trump’s June 20 election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was much smaller than expected.

In the days leading up to the rally, Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, claimed 1 million tickets had been requested. When the signups had reportedly surpassed 800,000, Parscale stated in a June 14 Twitter post that it was the “biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x.” Trump’s campaign staffers were so sure of a big crowd that a large stage was built outside the BOK Center, the site of the rally, so that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence could address the overflow crowd.

On the day of the event, however, the city fire marshal’s office reported a crowd of less than 6,200 in the arena. The BOK Center has a 19,000-seat capacity.

According to The New York Times, Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesperson, attributed the low turnout to protesters stopping supporters from entering the arena. But reporters present said there were few protests outside the venue.

Media outlets have linked the low attendance to a viral campaign of TikTok users and Korean pop fans who signed up for the rally with no intentions of attending.

Joseph Jarvis, who holds a master’s degree in statistics with a Ph.D. in political science from Rice University told Dos Mundos it is difficult to quantify the number of people who signed up for the rally but did not attend.

“There’s no proof that there were anywhere near 1 million RSVPs,” Jarvis said. “But the more hype an event has, the more people will show up. The campaign used to be able to count on massive crowds to show up wherever Trump went and figured that his first rally would be a success. But supporters weren’t making decisions based on RSVPs. They … (cared) more about COVID-19 than what Trump’s campaigners thought.”

Jarvis also said there might be long-term effects because of the people who did not attend but provided email addresses and phone numbers. The data will end up affecting the campaign’s advertising targeting on Facebook and Google and cause the campaign to lose money from misplaced advertising investments.

The presidential election is slated for Nov. 3. Kansas residents who want to vote in the election and other elections that day but are not registered can fill out the online voter registration application at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/. They can learn more on how to be part of the election at https://sos.kansas.gov/elections/registration-voting/.

La asistencia al mitin de Trump no alcanza las expectativas de la campaña

La participación en el mitin electoral del 20 de junio del presidente Trump en Tulsa, Oklahoma, fue mucho menor de lo esperado.

En los días previos al mitin, Brad Parscale, jefe de campaña de Trump, afirmó que 1 millón de boletos habían sido solicitados. Cuando, según los informes, las inscripciones superaron los 800,000, Parscale declaró en una publicación de Twitter del 14 de junio que era “por 10 veces la mayor cantidad de registro y recolección de datos de todos los tiempos”. Los empleados de la campaña de Trump estaban tan seguros de una gran multitud que se construyó un gran escenario fuera del BOK Center, el sitio de la manifestación, para que Trump y el vicepresidente Mike Pence pudieran abordar la multitud desbordada.

El día del evento, sin embargo, la oficina del jefe de bomberos de la ciudad reportó una multitud de menos de 6,200 en la arena. El Centro BOK tiene una capacidad de 19,000 asientos.

Según The New York Times, Tim Murtaugh, portavoz de la campaña de Trump, atribuyó la baja participación a los manifestantes que impidieron que los partidarios ingresaran a la arena. Pero los periodistas presentes dijeron que hubo pocas protestas fuera del lugar.

Los medios de comunicación han vinculado la baja asistencia a una campaña viral de usuarios de TikTok y fanáticos del pop coreano que se inscribieron en el mitin sin intenciones de asistir.

Joseph Jarvis, que posee una maestría en estadística con un doctorado en ciencias políticas, por la Universidad de Rice le dijo a Dos Mundos que es difícil cuantificar el número de personas que se inscribieron en él mitin pero que no asistieron.

«No hay pruebas de que haya cerca de 1 millón de confirmaciones de asistencia», dijo Jarvis. “Pero cuanto más exageración tenga un evento, más personas se presentarán. La campaña solía contar con multitudes masivas para aparecer dondequiera que fuera Trump y pensó que su primer mitin sería un éxito. Pero sus seguidores no estaban tomando decisiones basadas en RSVP. Ellos se preocuparon más por COVID-19 de lo que pensaba el equipo de Trump”.

Jarvis también dijo que podría haber efectos a largo plazo debido a las personas que no asistieron pero proporcionaron direcciones de correo electrónico y números de teléfono. Los datos terminarán afectando la orientación publicitaria de la campaña en Facebook y Google y harán que la campaña pierda dinero de inversiones publicitarias mal ubicadas.

Las elecciones presidenciales están programadas para el 3 de noviembre. Los residentes de Kansas que quieran votar en las elecciones y otras elecciones ese día pero no estén registrados pueden completar la solicitud de registro de votantes en línea en https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/. Pueden obtener más información sobre cómo ser parte de las elecciones en https://sos.kansas.gov/elections/registration-voting/.