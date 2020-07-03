FDA Warns Against Using These 9 Hand Sanitizers









By Peter Urban, AARP

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is advising consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem after samples of the Mexican company’s hand sanitizer were found to contain methanol (wood alcohol), which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in a statement.

In sample testing, the FDA found the company’s Lavar Gel Hand Sanitizer contained 81 percent methanol and CleanCare No Germ contained 28 percent methanol.

If you have purchased these hand sanitizers, the agency recommends you stop using them immediately and dispose of the hand sanitizer in “appropriate hazardous waste containers.” Do not flush them down the toilet or pour them down the drain, the FDA advises.

The FDA is not aware of any consumers being harmed by these hand sanitizers to date, but notes that “substantial methanol exposure” can result in “permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

On June 17, the FDA requested that Eskbiochem voluntarily remove its hand sanitizer products from the market. So far, the company has not complied, which prompted the FDA to issue a consumer alert. Eskbiochem did not respond to a request for comment from AARP before publication of this article.

9 Hand Sanitizers Subject to FDA Safety Warning

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

In response to COVID-19, the FDA reminds people to wash their hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds (especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after coughing, sneezing or blowing one’s nose) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If soap and water is not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol to kill most disease-causing germs. Anything less than that may not work as well “for many types of germs,” and could “merely reduce the growth of germs rather than kill them outright,” the CDC says.

La FDA advierte no usar estos 9 desinfectantes para manos

La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA) aconseja a los consumidores no usar ningún desinfectante para manos fabricado por la empresa Eskbiochem. La advertencia se debe a que se detectó metanol (alcohol de madera) en muestras de los desinfectantes de la compañía mexicana. El metanol puede ser tóxico si se ingiere o se absorbe a través de la piel.

“El metanol no es un ingrediente aceptable para los desinfectantes de manos y no se debe usar dados sus efectos tóxicos”, afirmó en una declaración la FDA (en inglés).

En un análisis de muestras, la FDA encontró que el desinfectante “Lavar Gel Hand Sanitizer” del fabricante contenía un 81% de metanol y el “CleanCare No Germ” contenía un 28% de metanol.

La agencia recomienda que las personas que hayan comprado estos desinfectantes de manos dejen de usarlos inmediatamente y se deshagan del producto en “contenedores adecuados para residuos peligrosos”. La FDA aconseja no tirarlos en el inodoro ni vaciarlos en el desagüe.

Hasta la fecha, la agencia no tiene conocimiento de ningún consumidor perjudicado por estos desinfectantes para manos, pero señala que “la exposición considerable al metanol” puede causar “ceguera permanente, convulsiones, estado de coma, daños permanentes al sistema nervioso o la muerte”.

El 17 de junio, la FDA solicitó a Eskbiochem que retirara voluntariamente del mercado sus productos para desinfectar las manos. Hasta ahora, la empresa no ha cumplido, lo que motivó a la FDA a emitir una alerta a los consumidores.

Estos son los nueve desinfectantes para manos de Eskbiochem que la FDA aconseja no usar:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

En respuesta a la COVID-19, la FDA les recuerda a las personas que deben lavarse las manos con agua y jabón durante al menos 20 segundos (especialmente después de ir al baño, antes de comer y después de toser, estornudar o sonarse la nariz) para prevenir la propagación del coronavirus. Si no hay agua y jabón disponibles, los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) aconsejan usar un desinfectante para manos con al menos un 60% de etanol para matar la mayoría de los gérmenes que causan enfermedades. Si usas un porcentaje más bajo, es posible que no sea igual de eficaz “para matar muchos tipos de gérmenes” y podría “tan solo frenar el desarrollo de los gérmenes en lugar de matarlos directamente”, indican los CDC.