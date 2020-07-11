







JCDHE’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Gardner open to Johnson County residents and employees age 12 and older

JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. (July 6, 2020) – If you live or work in Johnson County, Kansas and are age 12 and older, you can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday, July 10 from 8-11 a.m., or until supplies run out, at Gardner Edgerton High School, 425 Waverly Road in Gardner. Children age 12-15 years old must have a parent present in the vehicle to give verbal consent for testing.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) is offering the drive-thru testing clinic on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone with or without symptoms. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off S. Waverly Road, just south of W. Madison Street and follow the signs. Due to a high demand for this type of testing, five testing stations will be in operation.

Those getting testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose. The department requests that people not bring pets to the testing site to protect the safety of staff and the occupants of the vehicle.

This is the department’s eighth community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test those who live and work in Johnson County. More information about the county’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.jocogov.org/coronavirus.

Pruebas autoservicio de COVID-19 de JCDHE en Gardner abiertas a residentes y empleados del condado de Johnson mayores de 12 años

Si vive o trabaja en el Condado de Johnson, Kansas, y es mayor de 12 años, puede hacerse una prueba de COVID-19 gratuita este viernes, 10 de julio, de 8 a 11 a.m. o hasta que se agoten las pruebas, en el Garner Edgerton High School, 425 Waverly Road en Gardner. Niños entre 12 y 15 años deben tener a uno de sus padres en el vehículo para que den la autorización verbal para la prueba.

El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Johnson (JCDHE, por sus siglas en inglés) ofrece clínica de pruebas autoservicio por orden de llegada para cualquier persona con o sin síntomas. Los vehículos deben ingresar a la clínica de pruebas en S. Waverly Road, justo al sur de W. Madison Street y seguir las indicaciones. Debido a la gran demanda de este tipo de pruebas, estarán en funcionamiento cinco estaciones de prueba.

Aquellos que se sometan a las pruebas deben permanecer en sus vehículos con las ventanas cerradas hasta que llegue el momento de su prueba. La prueba implica el uso de un hisopo para tomar una muestra del interior de la nariz. El departamento solicita que las personas no traigan mascotas al sitio de prueba para proteger la seguridad del personal y los ocupantes del vehículo.

Este es el octavo evento de pruebas comunitarias del departamento y es parte de la estrategia general del condado para evaluar ampliamente a quienes viven y trabajan en el condado de Johnson. Puede encontrar más información sobre la respuesta COVID-19 del condado en www.jocogov.org/coronavirus.