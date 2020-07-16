Bryant running for WyCo district attorney









By Angie Baldelomar

Kristiane Bryant, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jackson County, Missouri, is running for Wyandotte County, Kansas, district attorney, citing concerns about the safety of the community as her key reason for running.

“I have concerns that the violent crime that we have is going to undermine all of the steps that we’ve taken forward and I want to fix that,” Bryant said.

To do that, Bryant thinks it is essential to partner with service agencies and engage with the community at large.

“Instead of just being there as the prosecutor and law enforcement telling people what to do, I think it’s really important to have input from the community on what they need, because if you don’t have that, you’re never going to fix the issues that are actually driving violent crimes,” she said.

Bryant moved to Wyandotte County right after finishing law school almost 15 years ago. She also has worked for the Kansas Attorney General in the criminal litigation unit, handling homicide, child sexual abuse and public corruption cases.

As an assistant prosecuting attorney, Bryant serves as the trial team leader for the violent crimes unit of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. Her vast experience as a prosecutor sets her apart from her opponent, incumbent Mark Dupree, she claims.

“I’ve prosecuted almost every kind of case you can imagine, from theft to child sexual abuse to murder cases to cover-up corruption, and I have the ability to actually go into the courtroom and get the work done that needs to be done,” Bryant said.

Working for different offices through the years also has helped Bryant understand how to efficiently run her office. For Bryant, the cornerstone of justice reform is consistency.

“One of my focus (points) would be making sure that individuals who are similarly situated are treated consistently, regardless of their race, gender, economic status,” she said. “Right now, there are some drastically different outcomes for different people and that’s not fair.”

Bryant also is planning on revamping charging practices to make sure that the cases that are charged can be proved in court, instead of charging every case, as well as changing practices regarding victim notification.

Another of Bryant’s objectives is making sure her office feels accessible for all Wyandotte County residents. She hopes to partner with organizations like El Centro Inc. to reach out to the Hispanic community to share what her office does. She also wants to have resources in Spanish and other languages.

“I want to make sure that language is never a barrier to justice,” Bryant said.

The proposal is part of Bryant’s efforts to create a more inclusive office that she hopes will eventually reflect the community’s diversity.

“I want to make sure that the office is representative of the community that it serves, including trying to recruit Hispanic attorneys,” she said.

Bryant and Dupree will face off during the Democratic primaries on Aug. 4.

Bryant se postula para fiscal de distrito del condado de Wyandotte

Kristiane Bryant, abogada asistente de enjuiciamiento en el condado de Jackson, Missouri, se postula para el fiscal de distrito del condado de Wyandotte, Kansas, citando preocupaciones sobre la seguridad de la comunidad como su razón clave para postularse.

“Me preocupa que el crimen violento que tenemos va a socavar todos los pasos que hemos tomado y quiero solucionarlo”, dijo Bryant.

Para hacer eso, Bryant piensa que es esencial asociarse con agencias de servicio e interactuar con la comunidad en general.

“En lugar de sólo estar allí como el fiscal y la policía diciéndole a la gente qué hacer, creo que es realmente importante contar con la opinión de la comunidad sobre lo que necesitan, porque si no tienes eso, nunca arreglarás los problemas que realmente están generando crímenes violentos”, dijo.

Bryant se mudó al condado de Wyandotte poco después de terminar la carrera de derecho hace casi 15 años. También trabajó para el fiscal general de Kansas en la unidad de litigios penales, manejando casos de homicidio, abuso sexual infantil y corrupción pública.

Como asistente del fiscal, Bryant se desempeña como líder del equipo de juicio para la unidad de delitos violentos de la Oficina del Fiscal del Condado de Jackson. Afirma que su vasta experiencia como fiscal la distingue de su oponente, el actual fiscal del condado Mark Dupree.

“He procesado casi todos los tipos de casos que puedas imaginar, desde el robo hasta el abuso sexual infantil, los casos de asesinato y la corrupción encubierta, y tengo la capacidad de ir a la corte y hacer el trabajo que hay que hacer”, dijo Bryant.

Trabajar para diferentes oficinas a lo largo de los años también ha ayudado a Bryant a comprender cómo administrar eficientemente su oficina. Para Bryant, la piedra angular de la reforma de la justicia es la consistencia.

“Uno de mis objetivos sería asegurarme de que las personas con una situación similar reciban un trato constante, independientemente de su raza, género o situación económica”, dijo. “En este momento, hay algunos resultados drásticamente diferentes para diferentes personas y eso no es justo”.

Bryant también planea renovar las prácticas de acusación para asegurarse de que los casos que se imputan puedan probarse en el tribunal, en lugar de acusar a todos los casos, así como cambiar las prácticas con respecto a la notificación a las víctimas.

Otro de los objetivos de Bryant es asegurarse de que su oficina sea accesible para todos los residentes del condado de Wyandotte. Espera asociarse con organizaciones como El Centro Inc. para llegar a la comunidad hispana para compartir lo que hace su oficina. También quiere tener recursos en español y otros idiomas.

“Quiero asegurarme que el idioma nunca sea una barrera para la justicia”, dijo.

La propuesta es parte de sus esfuerzos por crear una oficina más inclusiva que espera que eventualmente refleje la diversidad de la comunidad.

“Quiero asegurarme de que la oficina sea representativa de la comunidad a la que sirve, lo que incluye tratar de reclutar abogados hispanos”, dijo.

Bryant y Dupree se enfrentarán durante las primarias demócratas el 4 de agosto.