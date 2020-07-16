Father and girlfriend charged in 3-year-old’s death









By Roberta Pardo

A woman and the father of a 3-year-old girl, whom the police found dead after a more than nine-hour search July 10, have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal desecration.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Howard Jansen III, the girl’s father, reported his daughter, Olivia Ann Jansen, missing from his home in the 4400 block of Gibbs Road in Kansas City, Kansas, at 8:30 a.m. July 10. Around 5:30 p.m., Kansas City, Kansas, police officers found her body buried in a wooded area near 34th and Steele Road.

Jansen was taken into custody the night of July 10. His girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, was arrested July 11.

On Sunday (July 12), Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced the formal charges against the couple. During the news conference, Dupree encouraged people to speak up if they see child abuse.

“I ask you to make the call, to try and help some child, so we won’t have to come to this place again in such a horrible situation,” he said.

According to FOX 4 News, the girl’s paternal grandparents said they had tried to get help by contacting the police and church organizations. They all led them to the Kansas Department of Children and Families. They got an email from the department about assigning an investigator to the case and that was it, they claimed.

Howard Jansen II, the girl’s grandfather, is calling for capital punishment for his son and the girlfriend, according to FOX 4 News.

“They broke her spirit,” he told the news outlet. “I mean, ‘desecration of a corpse?’ What kind of sick person does that? Change my name, I wish I could change his.”

The investigation is ongoing. People with information on the case are asked to call the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department at (913) 596-3000 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

______________________________________________________________________________

Padre y novia acusados de la muerte de niña de 3 años

Una mujer y el padre de una niña de 3 años, a quien la policía encontró muerta después de más de nueve horas de búsqueda el 10 de julio, han sido acusados de asesinato en primer grado, poner en peligro agravado a un menor y profanación criminal.

Según la Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Missouri, Howard Jansen III, el padre de la niña, informó que su hija, Olivia Ann Jansen, desapareció de su casa en la cuadra 4400 de Gibbs Road en Kansas City, Kansas, a las 8:30 a.m. del 10 de julio. Cerca de las 5:30 pm, los agentes de policía de Kansas City, Kansas, encontraron su cuerpo enterrado en un área boscosa cerca de 34th y Steele Road.

Jansen fue detenido la noche del 10 de julio. Su novia, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, fue arrestada el 11 de julio.

El domingo (12 de julio), el fiscal de distrito del condado de Wyandotte, Mark Dupree, anunció los cargos formales contra la pareja. Durante la conferencia de prensa, Dupree alentó a las personas a hablar si ven abuso infantil.

“Les pido que hagan la llamada, que intente ayudar a un niño, para que no tengamos que volver a este lugar en una situación tan horrible”, dijo.

Según FOX 4 News, los abuelos paternos de la niña dijeron que habían intentado obtener ayuda contactando a la policía y a las organizaciones de la iglesia. Todos los llevaron al Departamento de Niños y Familias de Kansas. Recibieron un correo electrónico del departamento sobre la asignación de un investigador para el caso y eso fue todo, afirmaron.

Howard Jansen II, el abuelo de la niña, pide la pena capital para su hijo y la novia, según FOX 4 News.

“Le rompieron su espíritu”, le dijo al medio de comunicación. “Quiero decir, ‘¿profanación de un cuerpo?’ ¿qué clase de persona enferma hace eso? Cambia mi nombre, desearía poder cambiar el de él”.

La investigación aún está en curso. Las personas con información sobre el caso deben llamar al Departamento de Policía de Kansas City, Kansas, al (913) 596-3000 o a la línea directa de TIPS al (816) 474-TIPS (8477).