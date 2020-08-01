Paying tribute to Latina patriot









There are patriots who lose their lives while serving our country, and not only in wartime. A promising young Latina, Vanessa Guillen was just such a patriot. She died on Fort Hood on April 22.

The beautiful 20-year-old U.S. Army specialist is being remembered this morning (July 30) in the Capitol by her family, their attorney, Natalie Khawam, President Trump and members of Congress. A press conference was planned, preceding a march led by Spc. Guillen’s parents, from the U.S. Capitol to the White House where they’re to meet with the president.

These events are intended to honor Spc. Guillen and champion a bill, #IAmVanessaGuillen. Its supporters from across the country plan to rally in the Capitol today, media outlets reported.

The bipartisan bill would establish an independent agency to investigate reports of sexual assault and harassment within the military. U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma are the bill’s lead Democratic and Republican sponsors, respectively. The bill has the president’s support, Spc. Guillen’s family says.

Currently, active duty service members report incidents of sexual assault and harassment through their chain of command. Spc. Guillen’s family says she told them she was being sexually harassed by “one of her superiors,” but she didn’t report it for fear of retaliation.

“My sister is one of the many thousands of girls being sexually harassed,” Spc. Guillen’s sister, Lupe told reporters. “They signed a contract with the U.S. Army to serve the nation, to protect its people. They didn’t serve to be someone’s property … to be seen as a sexual object.”

Investigators believe the person suspected of brutally murdering Spc. Guillen then dismembering and mutilating her body is the person who sexually harassed her. The suspected killer, a fellow Fort Hood soldier fatally shot himself as police tried to arrest him.

Spc. Guillen’s mother told ABC News, “You go to war and you fight with honor for your country. And if you die there, you die with honor. My daughter didn’t have to go to war because they killed her here.”

Joining the Army had been Vanessa lifelong dream. She wanted to “defend her homeland, her country.” The day after graduating from César E. Chavez High School, Vanessa enlisted. In December 2018, she was posted to Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment after training as a small arms/artillery repairer.

Vanessa was born in Houston Sept. 30, 1999, one of six children of Gloria and Rogelio Guillen, immigrants from Zacatecas, Mexico. She graduated in the top 15% of her class and played on her school’s soccer, cross-country and track teams. She enjoyed jogging and lifting weights; Vanessa had a joyful spirit, and she loved America.

Her close-knit family hasn’t yet announced Vanessa’s funeral, but last week, Soulshine Industries donated a custom-built coffin, and Vanessa’s grandmother and six aunts and uncles arrived from Mexico on humanitarian visas.

They support #IAmVanessaGuillen. People who volunteer to serve our country deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, Khawam told reporters. This bill will help provide the respect and protection that was denied to Vanessa.

“We’re going to be my sister’s voice,” Lupe told ABC News. “She’s going to be heard, and she’s going to be remembered.”

Homenaje a la patriota latina asesinada

Hay patriotas que pierden sus vidas mientras sirven a nuestro país y no sólo en tiempo de guerra. Una joven latina con mucha promesa, Vanessa Guillén, era una patriota así. Murió en Fort Hood el 22 de abril.

La especialista de 20 años del Ejército está siendo recordada esta mañana (30 de julio) en el Capitolio por su familia, su abogada, Natalie Khawam, el presidente Trump y miembros del Congreso. Se planeó una conferencia de prensa, antes de una marcha dirigida por los padres de Guillén, desde el Capitolio de Estados Unidos hasta la Casa Blanca, donde se reunirán con el residente.

Estos eventos están destinados a honrar a Guillén y exigir un proyecto de ley, #IAmVanessaGuillen. Sus partidarios de todo el país planean reunirse hoy en el Capitolio, informaron los medios de comunicación.

El proyecto de ley bipartidista establecería una agencia independiente para investigar los informes de asalto sexual y acoso dentro del ejército. Los representantes Tulsi Gabbard de Hawai y Markwayne Mullin de Oklahoma son los principales patrocinadores demócratas y republicanos del proyecto, respectivamente. El proyecto de ley cuenta con el apoyo del Presidente, la familia de Guillén dice.

Actualmente, los miembros del servicio activo reportan incidentes de agresión sexual y acoso a través de su cadena de mando. La familia de Guillén dice que ella les dijo que estaba siendo acosada sexualmente por “uno de sus superiores”, pero no lo denunció por temor a represalias.

“Mi hermana es una de las miles de niñas que son acosadas sexualmente”, Lupe, la hermana de Guillén, le dijo a los reporteros. “Firmaron un contrato con el Ejército de Estados Unidos para servir a la nación, para proteger a su gente. No servían para ser propiedad de alguien … para ser vistas como un objeto sexual”.

Los investigadores creen que la persona sospechosa de asesinar brutalmente a Guillén y luego desmembrar y mutilar su cuerpo es la persona que la acosó sexualmente. El presunto asesino, un compañero soldado de Fort Hood, se disparó fatalmente cuando la policía intentó arrestarlo.

La madre de Guillén le dijo a ABC News: “Vas a la guerra y luchas con honor por tu país. Y si mueres allí, mueres con honor. Mi hija no tuvo que ir a la guerra porque la mataron aquí”.

Enlistarse en el Ejército era el sueño de toda la vida de Vanessa. Quería “defender su patria, su país”. El día después de graduarse de la escuela secundaria César E. Chavez, Vanessa se enlistó. En diciembre de 2018, fue enviada al 3er Regimiento de Caballería de Fort Hood después de entrenar como reparadora de armas pequeñas/artillería.

Vanessa nació en Houston el 30 de septiembre de 1999, una de los seis hijos de Gloria y Rogelio Guillén, inmigrantes de Zacatecas, México. Se graduó en el 15% superior de su clase y jugó en los equipos de fútbol, campo traviesa y atletismo de su escuela. Disfrutaba trotar y levantar pesas; Vanessa tenía un espíritu alegre y amaba a Estados Unidos.

Su familia unida aún no ha anunciado el funeral de Vanessa, pero la semana pasada, Soulshine Industries donó un ataúd hecho a medida, y la abuela y seis tíos y tías de Vanessa llegaron de México con visas humanitarias.

Apoyan el #IAmVanessaGuillen. Khawam dijo a los periodistas que las personas que se ofrecen como voluntarios para servir a nuestro país merecen ser tratadas con dignidad y respeto. Este proyecto de ley ayudará a proporcionar el respeto y la protección que se le negó a Vanessa.

“Vamos a ser la voz de mi hermana”, le dijo Lupe a ABC News. “Será escuchada y será recordada”.