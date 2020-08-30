“Chemical Hearts” captures the agony of being young









Review by Angie Baldelomar

The romantic drama “Chemical Hearts” tackles the woes of being a teenager. As one character describes it in the film, “Being young is painful.”

That pain is the driving force of this film — directed by Richard Tanne and adapted from Krystal Sutherland’s young adult novel “Our Chemical Hearts” — particularly in the imperfect romance at the center of the story. Aspiring writer Henry Page (Austin Abrams) thinks of himself as a romantic, though he has never been in love. On his first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart of the TV series “Riverdale”). Henry is drawn to her, but she has a secret that threatens their developing relationship.

Perhaps the movie’s strongest choice is admitting that teenage love — and any other emotion — always feels bigger than it is. “It’s almost too much to feel,” says Grace. That is an accurate description of the agony of being young. That is how everyone feels at that age.

But as “Chemical Hearts,” which premiered Aug. 21 on Amazon Video, discusses this agony, it also subtly highlights that, ultimately, friendship is what helps people survive the “limbo” between childhood and adulthood, that even in the darkest times, friends and their support can help you get into adulthood. It offers a surprising, hopeful ending in these trying times.

____________________________________________________________________________________

“Chemical Hearts” captura la agonía de ser joven

El drama romántico “Chemical Hearts” aborda los problemas de la adolescencia. Como lo describe un personaje en la película, “Ser joven es doloroso”.

Ese dolor es la fuerza que impulsa esta película, dirigida por Richard Tanne y adaptada de la novela para adultos jóvenes de Krystal Sutherland “Our Chemical Hearts”, particularmente en el romance imperfecto al centro de la historia. El aspirante a escritor Henry Page (Austin Abrams) se considera un romántico, aunque nunca se ha enamorado. En su primer día de último año, conoce a la estudiante transferida Grace Town (Lili Reinhart, de la serie de televisión “Riverdale”). Henry se siente atraído por ella, pero ella tiene un secreto que amenaza su relación en desarrollo.

Quizás la opción más fuerte de la película es admitir que el amor adolescente, y cualquier otra emoción, siempre se siente más grande de lo que es. “Es casi demasiado sentir”, dice Grace. Esa es una descripción precisa de la agonía de ser joven. Así se siente todo el mundo a esa edad.

Pero como “Chemical Hearts”, que se estrenó el 21 de agosto en Amazon Video, analiza esta agonía, también destaca sutilmente que, en última instancia, la amistad es lo que ayuda a las personas a sobrevivir ese “limbo” entre la niñez y la edad adulta, que incluso en los tiempos más oscuros, los amigos y su apoyo pueden ayudarlo a llegar a la edad adulta. Ofrece un final sorprendente y esperanzador en estos tiempos difíciles.