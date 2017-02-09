Influenza se propaga por el país, declara CDC

Share

tweet

Más de 12,000 casos de influenza tipo A se han reportado hasta ahora en lo que va del año en varios estados del país, de acuerdo a un reporte reciente de los Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC).

De acuerdo con el reporte, el virus se considera contagioso. Su actividad se considera alta en 15 estados, incluyendo Kansas y Missouri.

Entro otros estados que se han visto afectados están Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nueva Jersey, Nueva York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Carolina del Sur, Tennessee y Wyoming.

“La actividad de la influenza está aumentando en EE.UU en este momento” declaró el CDC en línea. “Las consultas externas para enfermedades parecidas con la influenza están arriba del nivel nacional. Se espera que la actividad continúe en las próximas semanas”,

Debido a que la gente se está enfermando con el virus, el CDC le pide a las personas mayores de 6 meses de edad que tomen precauciones y se vacunen lo más pronto posible.

“La vacuna de la influenza puede reducir la enfermedad y prevenir hospitalizaciones relacionadas con la misma”, declaró el CDC.

Aunque la influenza es tratable, a cualquiera que la sufra se le aconseja vigilar los siguientes síntomas: fiebre de más de 100º Fahrenheit, escalofríos, dolores corporales y musculares, dolor de cabeza, cansancio y debilidad. Una vez que la persona empieza a sentir que no quiere moverse, se le aconseja consultar al médico para obtener un tratamiento antiviral para la enfermedad.

Los médicos admiten que la mejor cura para la influenza es consumir líquidos, comer y descansar. Un paciente con influenza se le aconseja no salir porque puede contagiar a otros, sin embargo, una vez que pasan los síntomas y se siente mejor, puede regresar a sus actividades diarias.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Flu spreading across the country, CDC states

By Chara

More than 12,000 cases of influenza A have been reported so far this year in various states across the country, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report.

According to the report, the virus is considered contagious. Its activity is considered to be high in 15 states, including Kansas and Missouri.

Other states that have been affected include Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wyoming.

“Influenza activity is rising in the U.S. at this time,” the CDC stated online. “Outpatient visits for influenza-like illness are above the national baseline. Activity is expected to continue during the coming weeks.”

Because people are getting ill from the virus, the CDC has asked people ages 6 months and older to take precautions and get vaccinated as soon possible.

“Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations,” the CDC stated.

Although the flu is treatable, anyone with the flu is advised to watch out for the following symptoms: a fever of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, chills, body and muscle aches, headaches, fatigue and weaknesses. Once people with the flu start feeling like they don’t want to move, they’re advised to visit a doctor to get an antiviral treatment for the illness.

Healthcare professionals agree the best cure for the flu is to drink fluids, eat and rest. A flu patient is advised to not go out because he or she can pass the virus along to others; however, once the symptoms have cleared up and the patient is feeling better, he or she can resume daily activities.