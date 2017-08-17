Marquez and Alvarez are under investigation

Share

By Chara

Rafael Marquez, the captain of the Mexican men’s national soccer team, is being investigated by U.S. authorities over a possible connection with a drug trafficking organization.

Marquez and singer Julion Alvarez are being accused of acting as fronts for alleged drug lord Raul Flores Hernandez’s trafficking organization and for money laundering.

Recently, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released a statement discussing the alleged relationship among Marquez, Alvarez and Flores Hernandez. The Department of the Treasury also announced that Marquez’s assets, including bank accounts, real estate and other items of value, had been frozen.

In addition, the Treasury Department is prohibiting people or businesses from engaging in transactions with Marquez and his businesses. Moreover, Marquez’s visa allowing him to enter the United States has been revoked and the Mexican government has seized some of Marquez’s assets.

The investigation of Marquez is part of a multiyear, multinational investigation into Flores Hernandez’s organization. Some of the participating U.S. government agencies include the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Marquez is denying the accusations and has already hired a team of attorneys to help him defend himself.

“I understand the legal situation that I find myself in – and I will immediately work on clearing up the facts, alongside my team of attorneys,” Marquez told Mexican media outlets during a recent press conference. “I reiterate that I have never participated in any of these organizations that have been mentioned in these reports, and (I) want to reiterate (that I’m doing) my duty to assist the various authorities and corresponding governments in a punctual manner and … (keep) the media informed.”

The soccer player has asked the media and others to stay away from him and his family and respect him as he goes through a situation he has said is “not normal.”

Alvarez also is denying the charges. In addition, he sent a message to Marquez, sending him a hug and saying everything would be cleared up.

Rafael Márquez, capitán del equipo nacional de fútbol masculino mexicano, está siendo investigado por las autoridades estadounidenses sobre una posible conexión con una organización de narcotraficantes.

Márquez y el cantante Julion Álvarez están siendo acusados ​​de actuar como frentes para la organización de narcotraficantes de Raúl Flores Hernández y por lavado de dinero.

Recientemente, el departamento de hacienda de Estados Unidos publicó una declaración en la que se discutió la supuesta relación entre Márquez, Álvarez y Flores Hernández. El departamento de hacienda también anunció que los bienes de Márquez, incluyendo cuentas bancarias, bienes raíces y otros artículos de valor, habían sido congelados.

Además, el departamento de hacienda está prohibiendo a las personas o empresas participar en transacciones con Márquez y sus negocios. Por otra parte, la visa de Márquez que le permite entrar a Estados Unidos ha sido revocada y el gobierno mexicano también ha congelado algunos de sus bienes.

La investigación de Márquez es parte de una investigación de muchos años y multinacional en relación a la organización de Flores Hernández. Algunas de las agencias gubernamentales participantes en Estados Unidos son la Administración de Control de Drogas, el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional y la Aduana y Protección Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos.

Márquez está negando las acusaciones y ya ha contratado a un equipo de abogados para ayudarle a defenderse.

“Entiendo la situación legal en la que me encuentro – y trabajaré de inmediato en aclarar los hechos, junto con mi equipo de abogados”, indicó Márquez a medios de comunicación mexicanos durante una reciente conferencia de prensa. “Reitero que nunca he participado en ninguna de las organizaciones que han sido mencionadas en estos informes y quiero reiterar que estoy haciendo mi deber de asistir a las diversas autoridades y gobiernos correspondientes de manera puntual y mantener a los medios informados. “

El futbolista ha pedido a los medios de comunicación que se mantengan alejados de él y de su familia y respeten el pasar por una situación que ha identificado como “no es normal”.

Álvarez también está negando los cargos. Además, envió un mensaje a Márquez, mandándole un abrazo y diciendo que todo se aclararía.