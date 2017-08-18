Latino Writers Collective nominated for international award

Share

tweet

By Melissa Arroyo

The Latino Writers Collective, an organization of Kansas City area Latino writers seeking to promote Latino arts and culture in the United States, celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2016 by launching “Corazon y una lengua peregrina: poesía y narrativa.”

The book includes a collection of 11 stories and 28 poems about the Latino experience in the United States, and other relatable narratives. Recently, the Johnson County (Kan.) Library announced the book was a finalist at the International Latino Book Awards, under the Best Poetry Book-Various Authors category. The winner will be announced on Sept. 9 in Los Angeles.

Jose Faus from the Latino Writers Collective shared a statement with Dos Mundos to express the organization’s feelings about the nomination.

“It is an honor for the Latino Writers Collective to be chosen as finalists for this award,” Faus said. “This honor is not only a reflection on the efforts of the collective to share this work with a broader audience; it is also a tribute to the great voices that are to be found in our immigrant communities.”

The International Latino Book Awards ceremony is held annually by Latino Literacy Now, a non-profit organization in California, and in conjunction with other organizations. Since 1988, the awards program has honored 2,171 authors.

Members of the community who are interested in learning more about the Latino Writers Collective and want to take their creative writing to the next level are invited to attend the collective’s meetings. They’re also invited to share and work on their writing.

The Latino Writers Collective meets 6-8 p.m. every first and second Wednesday of the month at the Johnson County Library-Oak Park Library on 9500 Bluejacket St. in Overland Park. The sessions are held in Spanish.

“We have many stories to tell,” Faus said. “(But) language should not be a barrier to sharing (these) stories.”

Colectivo de Escritores Latinos obtienen nominación para premio internacional

El Colectivo de Escritores Latinos, una organización de escritores latinos del área de Kansas City que busca promover las artes y la cultura latina en los Estados Unidos, celebró su décimo aniversario en 2016 con el lanzamiento de “Corazón y una lengua peregrina: poesía y narrativa”.

El libro incluye una colección de 11 historias y 28 poemas sobre la experiencia latina en los Estados Unidos, y otras narraciones relatables. Recientemente, la Biblioteca del Condado de Johnson (Kan.) Anunció que el libro fue finalista en los Premios Internacionales de Libros Latinos, bajo la categoría Mejor Libro de Poesía-Varios Autores. El ganador será anunciado el 9 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

José Faus del Colectivo de Escritores Latinos compartió una declaración con Dos Mundos para expresar los sentimientos de la organización sobre la nominación.

“Es un honor para el Colectivo de Escritores Latinos ser elegidos como finalistas para este premio”, dijo Faus. “Este honor no es sólo una reflexión sobre los esfuerzos del colectivo para compartir este trabajo con un público más amplio; Es también un homenaje a las grandes voces que se encuentran en nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes “.

La ceremonia de los premios es sostenido anualmente por Latino Literacy Now, una organización sin fines de lucro en California, y en conjunto con otras organizaciones. Desde 1988, el programa de premios ha honrado 2.171 autores.

Los miembros de la comunidad que están interesados ​​en aprender más sobre el colectivo de escritores latinos y quieren llevar su escritura creativa al siguiente nivel están invitados a asistir a las reuniones del colectivo. También están invitados a compartir y trabajar en su escritura.

El Colectivo de Escritores Latinos se reúne a las 6-8 p.m. Cada primer y segundo miércoles del mes en la Biblioteca del Condado de Johnson-Oak Park Library en 9500 Bluejacket St. en Overland Park. Las sesiones son en español.

“Tenemos muchas historias que contar” dijo Faus. “(Pero) el lenguaje no debe ser una barrera para compartir (estas) historias.”