







Longtime KC radio host dead at 51

Story by Angie Baldelomar and photos by George Acuña

Longtime radio personality Armando Cruz, a host for Kansas City area station La X 1250 AM, died on Sept. 19 from complications due to COVID-19. He was 51.

Cruz worked as a radio host for 20 years. He had his own morning show, which aired from 7:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. weekdays. And every weekday, he made the drive from Topeka to the radio station, rain or shine, because of his commitment to his listeners.

“He lived to entertain his listenership, and make everyone happy,” said Diana Reyes Raymer, Reyes Media Group general manager.

His absence is already being felt at the radio.

Juan Carlos Ballesteros, another longtime Hispanic radio host who worked with Cruz, said Cruz liked to unite people.

“He liked that people felt proud of their roots and constantly said so,” he said.

Cruz was always willing to help others, never hesitating to offer help and share whatever he could, Ballesteros said.

Danny Garcia, Hispanic Cause Partnerships director at Children’s Miracle Network, agrees.

“I know that Armando had been an integral part of the Reyes Media family for years and will be sorely missed,” Garcia said.

For Ballesteros, Cruz became a link in the Hispanic community in Kansas City and a great example of how to be a radio host.

“He’s leaving (behind) a guide on how to be a radio host: Someone who feels identified with its listenership,” he said.

Both Reyes Raymer and Ballesteros agree Cruz treated everyone equally. He was nice and friendly with everyone, no matter their background.

They both hope that’s how the community remembers him.

Cruz was also the proud owner of Tacos El Mexicano in Topeka. He is survived by his wife, Veronica; three children; six grandchildren; a loving extended family; and friends.

Muere locutor de radio de Kansas City a los 51 años

Armando Cruz, locutor de la estación de radio La X 1250 AM del área de Kansas City, murió el 19 de septiembre por complicaciones del COVID-19. Tenía 51 años.

Cruz trabajó como locutor de radio durante 20 años. Tenía su propio programa matutino, que se transmitía desde las 6 a.m. hasta el mediodía entre semana. Y todos los días de la semana, conducía desde Topeka a la estación de radio, llueva o truene, debido a su compromiso con sus oyentes.

“Vivió para entretener a sus oyentes y hacer felices a todos”, dijo Diana Reyes Raymer, gerente general de Reyes Media Group.

Su ausencia ya se siente en la radio.

Juan Carlos Ballesteros, otro locutor de radio hispano desde hace mucho tiempo que también trabajó con Cruz, dijo que a Cruz le gustaba unir a la gente.

“Le gustaba que la gente se sintiera orgullosa de sus raíces y promovía esos valores entre la gente”, dijo Ballesteros.

Cruz siempre estuvo dispuesto a ayudar a los demás, nunca dudó en ofrecer ayuda y compartir todo lo que pudiera, dijo Ballesteros.

Danny García, director de Hispanic Cause Partnerships de Children’s Miracle Network, está de acuerdo.

“Sé que Armando ha sido una parte integral de la familia Reyes Media durante años y lo extrañaremos profundamente”, dijo García.

Para Ballesteros, Cruz se convirtió en un vínculo de la comunidad hispana en Kansas City y en un gran ejemplo de cómo ser locutor de radio.

“Está dejando una guía sobre cómo debe ser la gente de la radio: muy sencilla, muy identificada con su gente”, dijo Ballesteros.

Tanto Reyes Raymer como Ballesteros coinciden en que Cruz trató a todos por igual. Era amable y amistoso con todos, sin importar su origen.

Ambos esperan que así sea como la comunidad lo recuerde.

Cruz también era dueño de Tacos El Mexicano en Topeka. Le sobreviven su esposa, Verónica; tres hijos; seis nietos; una familia extensa amorosa; y amigos.

