Get Asymptomatic Testing in October!









You can now get free, asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in Wyandotte County. This expands testing eligibility at major testing sites throughout the County. Previously, testing was limited to people with symptoms or people who had been exposed to COVID-19. Now, Wyandotte County residents can be tested for COVID-19 regardless of symptoms or exposure to COVID-19.

The Unified Government Public Health Department collaborated with Vibrant Health, Swope Health and the Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force to adjust the testing eligibility.

Where to Get Tested

The Wyandotte County Health Equity Task Force has also worked with Vibrant Health and Swope Health to create pop-up testing sites throughout Wyandotte County. The October pop-up testing event calendar has just been published and includes events throughout the month:

*4 to 6 p.m. every Thursday in October (starting October 1!) at the Vibrant Health Argentine location at 1428 South 32nd Street.

*9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 17 at La Fe en Jesucristo, 1500 Central Avenue.

*8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Monday in October at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 9301 Parallel Parkway.

*8 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday in October at All Saints Parish, located at 811 Vermont Avenue.

*8 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Wednesday in October at the Faith Deliverance Family Worship Facility at 3043 State Avenue.

You can also get tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Unified Government Public Health Department (UGPHD) at 619 Ann Avenue in Kansas City, KS.

*This testing is for people who live or work in Wyandotte County.

*Please bring an item to show that you live or work in Wyandotte county, such as a piece of mail or a work badge. UGPHD does NOT require a government-issued ID, and they do not retain any copy or record of the item you show.

*To save time, you can download and fill out the testing intake form. Get it at wycokck.org/COVID-19, and click on the COVID-19 test info button.

Get More Information

For more information on testing in Wyandotte County, visit www.wycokck.org/COVID-19 or call 3-1-1. If you live and work outside of Wyandotte County, you can find a testing site near you by visiting comebackkc.com/kc-covid-testing-locations/ or by texting “testme” to 833-382-0252.

¡Hágase pruebas asintomáticas en octubre!

Ahora puede hacerse pruebas asintomáticas gratuitas para COVID-19 en el condado de Wyandotte. Esto amplía la elegibilidad para las pruebas en los principales sitios de prueba en todo el condado. Anteriormente, las pruebas se limitaban a personas con síntomas o personas que habían estado expuestas al COVID-19. Ahora, los residentes del condado de Wyandotte pueden hacerse la prueba de COVID-19 independientemente de los síntomas o la exposición al COVID-19.

El Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado colaboró con Vibrant Health, Swope Health y el Grupo de Trabajo sobre Equidad en la Salud del Condado de Wyandotte para ajustar la elegibilidad de las pruebas.

Dónde hacerse la prueba

El Grupo de Trabajo sobre Equidad en Salud del Condado de Wyandotte también ha trabajado con Vibrant Health y Swope Health para crear sitios de prueba emergentes en todo el condado de Wyandotte. El calendario de eventos de prueba emergente de octubre se acaba de publicar e incluye eventos durante todo el mes:

*De 4 a 6 p.m. todos los jueves de octubre (¡a partir del 1 de octubre!) en Vibrant Health Argentine en 1428 South 32nd Street.

*De 9 a.m. al mediodía del sábado 3 y sábado 17 de octubre en La Fe en Jesucristo, 1500 Avenida Central.

*De 8 a.m. a 11 a.m. todos los lunes de octubre en la Iglesia Bautista Oak Ridge, 9301 Parallel Parkway.

*De 8 a 11 a.m. todos los martes de octubre en la Parroquia de Todos los Santos, ubicada en 811 Vermont Avenue.

*De 8 a.m. a 11 a.m. todos los miércoles de octubre en el Centro de Adoración Familiar Faith Deliverance en 3043 State Avenue.

También puede hacerse la prueba de 9 a.m. a 3 p.m. de lunes a viernes en el Departamento de Salud Pública del Gobierno Unificado (UGPHD, por sus siglas en inglés) en 619 Ann Avenue en Kansas City, KS.

*Esta prueba es para personas que viven o trabajan en el condado de Wyandotte.

*Traiga un artículo que demuestre que vive o trabaja en el condado de Wyandotte, como un pedazo de correo o una tarjeta de trabajo. UGPHD NO requiere una identificación emitida por el gobierno y no retiene ninguna copia o registro del artículo que muestra.

*Para ahorrar tiempo, puede descargar y completar el formulario de admisión de la prueba. Consígalo en wycokck.org/COVID-19 y haga clic en el botón de información de la prueba COVID-19.

Obtenga más información

Para obtener más información sobre las pruebas en el condado de Wyandotte, visite www.wycokck.org/COVID-19 o llame al 3-1-1. Si vive y trabaja fuera del condado de Wyandotte, puede encontrar un sitio de pruebas cerca de usted visitando comebackkc.com/kc-covid-testing-locations/ o enviando un mensaje de texto con “testme” al 833-382-0252.

