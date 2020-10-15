Two Latinas part of the onscreen talent at area TV station

By Angie Baldelomar

Two Latinas are part of the English-speaking broadcast media landscape in the Kansas City area.

Leslie Aguilar, a reporter at KCTV-5, has worked since 2018 at the station. Originally from Texas, Aguilar moved to the Kansas City area, looking to experience new environments. Because she had grown up in a state heavily populated by Hispanics, she never thought of what it meant to see Latinas on broadcast news programs.

“I’ve had a couple of students … (reach) out before and say, ‘It’s nice to see a Latina on KCTV-5’ — and so, that was kind of cool and different because, coming from Texas, I never really felt like that,” she said.

Regardless, Aguilar understands the importance of having Latinos represented in the media.

“If people can see someone who looks like them on the news, then they know that they can do that someday — and (if they know) that there is somebody … who’s involved in telling the stories of their communities, then that lets them know that their communities matter,” she said.

Fellow KCTV-5 reporter Carolina Cruz agrees.

“People feel like you get them and you know where they’re coming from and you’re maybe willing to listen to them a little bit more … or I can speak to them in the language that they feel most comfortable,” Cruz said.

Cruz — who anchors “This Morning” on weekends and reports on weekdays — has just started at the station, but she already feels the love from her audience.

“I feel like here in Kansas City there is such a large Hispanic community, but it’s not always very (much) represented on the screen,” she said. “I grew up like that. I didn’t have any Latinas to look up to.”

Born in Cali, Colombia, Cruz’s family moved to the United States when she was 5. After briefly moving to New York, her family ended up in St. Louis, where she grew up.

Aguilar’s advice for younger Latinas thinking of becoming journalists is to “just be yourself and work hard.”

“If you’re bilingual, absolutely market that,” she said.

Cruz’s advice to young Latinas is to “embrace” who they are and never hide it.

“Don’t get caught up in trying to fit or not fit the mold of what you think a Latina professional is,” she said. “Embrace who you are and never hide who you are, … learn about other cultures, too, and how diverse our community is, so that we can share it with other people.”

________________________________________________________________________

Dos latinas forman parte del talento en pantalla de estación de televisión del área

Dos latinas son parte del panorama de los medios de comunicación de habla inglesa en el área de Kansas City.

Leslie Aguilar, reportera de KCTV-5, trabaja desde 2018 en la estación. Originaria de Texas, Aguilar se mudó al área de Kansas City, buscando experimentar nuevos entornos. Debido a que había crecido en un estado densamente poblado por hispanos, nunca pensó en lo que significaba ver a latinas en programas de noticias.

“He tenido un par de estudiantes … (acercarse) antes y decir: ‘Es bueno ver a una latina en KCTV-5’, y eso fue algo genial y diferente porque, viniendo de Texas, nunca me sentí así”.

Aún así, Aguilar comprende la importancia de tener a los latinos representados en los medios.

“Si las personas pueden ver a alguien que se parece a ellos en las noticias, entonces saben que pueden hacerlo algún día, y (si saben) que hay alguien … que está involucrado en contar las historias de sus comunidades, entonces eso les permite saber que sus comunidades importan”, dijo.

La reportera de KCTV-5, Carolina Cruz, está de acuerdo.

“La gente siente que los entiendes y sabes de dónde vienen y tal vez estés dispuesto a escucharlos un poco más … o puedo hablarles en el idioma que se sientan más cómodos”, dijo Cruz.

Cruz, quien presenta “This Morning” los fines de semana y reporta los días de semana, acaba de comenzar en la estación, pero ya siente el amor de su audiencia.

“Siento que aquí en Kansas City hay una comunidad hispana tan grande, pero no siempre está muy representada en la pantalla”, dijo. “Crecí así. No tenía ninguna latina a quien admirar”.

Nacida en Cali, Colombia, la familia de Cruz se mudó a Estados Unidos cuando ella tenía 5 años. Después de mudarse brevemente a Nueva York, su familia terminó en St. Louis, donde ella creció.

El consejo de Aguilar para las latinas más jóvenes que piensan en convertirse en periodistas es “ser tú mismo y trabajar duro”.

“Si eres bilingüe, definitivamente promociona eso”, dijo.

El consejo de Cruz para las jóvenes latinas es “abrazar” quienes son y nunca esconderlo.

“No se dejen atrapar por tratar de encajar o no encajar en el molde de lo que creen que es una profesional latina”, dijo. “Acepta quién eres y nunca escondas quién eres, … aprende también sobre otras culturas y cuán diversa es nuestra comunidad, para que podamos compartirla con otras personas”.

