Voting 2020: Where to find candidates’ info and platforms

In a normal election year, Election Day would be the day most people would visit polling places and cast their votes. But with a still-ongoing pandemic, experts predict a significant number of people will vote by mail, meaning thousands of registered voters have already sent in their ballots.

For those who have not voted yet and are researching about the candidates, there are a few websites that might help them make decisions. Many of them offer sample ballots. Here are some of them:

*vote411.org: A platform created by the League of Women’s Voters. Registered voters input their address and find information for all candidates in all the races for the Nov. 3 general elections, ranging from the national level to the local level.

*usafacts.org: A nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative that provides a data-driven portrait of the American population and U.S. government’s finances. During this election cycle, it also provides a voter center for finding congressional candidates and learning where they stand on the issues.

*Local election board websites: At the county level, election boards provide registered voters with sample ballots. The websites also offer comprehensive instructions on how and where to vote.

On the Missouri side of the Kansas City area, people can visit www.kceb.org/. Those who live in Jackson County can visit www.jcebmo.org/. Clay County residents can visit https://www.claycoelections.com/.

On the Kansas side, those living in Wyandotte County can visit https://www.wycokck.org/Election.aspx, and those living in Johnson County can visit https://jocoelection.org/.

Elecciones 2020: Dónde encontrar información de los candidatos y sus plataformas

Durante un año electoral normal, el día de las elecciones sería el día en que la mayoría de la gente iría a las urnas a emitir sus votos. Pero con una pandemia aún en curso, los expertos predicen que una cantidad significativa de personas votarán por correo, lo que significa que miles de votantes registrados ya han enviado sus boletas.

Para aquellos que aún no han votado y están investigando sobre los candidatos, hay algunos sitios web que pueden ayudarlos a tomar decisiones. Muchos de ellos ofrecen boletas de muestra. Éstos son algunos de ellos:

*vote411.org: una plataforma creada por la Liga de Mujeres Votantes. Los votantes registrados ingresan su dirección y encuentran información de todos los candidatos en todas las contiendas para las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre, que van desde el nivel nacional hasta el nivel local.

*usafacts.org: una iniciativa cívica no partidista y sin fines de lucro que proporciona un retrato basado en datos de la población estadounidense y las finanzas del gobierno. Durante este ciclo electoral, también proporciona un centro de votantes para encontrar candidatos al Congreso y conocer su posición sobre los temas.

*Sitios web de la junta electoral local: a nivel de condado, las juntas electorales proporcionan a los votantes registrados boletas de muestra. Los sitios web también ofrecen instrucciones completas sobre cómo y dónde votar.

En el lado de Missouri del área de Kansas City, la gente puede visitar www.kceb.org/. Aquellos que viven en el condado de Jackson pueden visitar www.jcebmo.org/. Los residentes del condado de Clay pueden visitar https://www.claycoelections.com/.

En el lado de Kansas, los que viven en el condado de Wyandotte pueden visitar https://www.wycokck.org/Election.aspx, y los que viven en el condado de Johnson pueden visitar https://jocoelection.org/.

