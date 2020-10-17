Election Day 2020: How to vote by mail in Kansas

Commentary by Tere Siqueira



Fortunately, you do not have to choose between health and democracy if you want to vote in the upcoming general elections.

Because of the higher risk of being exposed to the coronavirus at polling places, many voters have three options for casting their votes this Election Day: Through absentee balloting, by early mail-in voting or voting in person Nov. 3 at their local polling station.

In Kansas, voters may vote by mail. To do so, you must complete an application for an advance ballot and include your driver’s license number or a copy of your photo identification.

If you live in Kansas and you want to vote by mail, here are the steps you must take:

*Request advance voting by mail: You need to fill out an application at https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/AV1.pdf. If you are uncomfortable about writing in English because it is your second language, do not worry. A Spanish version is available at https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/Spanish/AV1%20(Spanish).pdf. Applications also are available at your county election office or local library branch.

Complete your application and print it out. Remember, digitally typed signatures are not accepted.

*Send your application: After completing your advance voting application, send it by regular mail, email or fax to your county election office. The address is on the application.

Each voter must sign an application to receive a ballot. More than one application may be mailed in the same envelope.

Remember, your completed application must be received by your election office by the Tuesday before the election. Try submitting your application early to avoid delays.

*Track your application status: Call your election office to check on your application status. You also can track your status online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

*Fill out the ballot correctly: The best way to ensure your ballot is counted is to follow the instructions that come with it. Pay attention to the instructions for each race on your ballot.

Fold the completed ballot and put it in the security envelope you have received. Sign and date the security envelope in the space designated for the voter’s signature.

Seal and put the security envelope in the return envelope. That is the envelope that is addressed to your local election board. The return envelope also should be sealed and marked as “Official Election Mail.”

*Mail your completed ballot: Your ballot may be returned by regular mail or hand-delivered to your election office or polling location. For a mailed ballot to count, it must be postmarked on or before the date of the election and received by the third day following the date of the election, unless additional time is permitted by the secretary of state. If hand-delivered, the ballot must be received before 7 p.m. election night at your election office or polling place.

*Safeguard your advance ballot: Kansas has several key security provisions in place for verifying the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and those who cast them, including matching signatures on the ballot application with those on voter registration records and your photo ID number. You also can safeguard your mail-in ballot by filling it out yourself, if possible.

If you physically cannot fill out the ballot, be certain that your assistant is trustworthy, and is not with a political campaign, your employer, an agent of your employer, or an officer or agent of a union of which you are a member.

*Check your ballot status: Call your election office to check on your ballot status. You also can track your ballot status online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

The scheduled start date for mailing out ballots to voters was Wednesday (Oct. 14). The deadline for submitting applications to your county election official is Oct. 27.

All ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received in the county election office by the close of business on the Friday following the general elections.

_______________________________________________________________________

Día de las elecciones 2020: ¿Cómo votar por correo en Kansas?

Afortunadamente, no tiene que elegir entre salud y democracia si quiere votar en las próximas elecciones generales.

Debido al mayor riesgo de estar expuestos al coronavirus en los lugares de votación, muchos votantes tienen tres opciones para emitir su voto este día de elecciones: mediante votación en ausencia, votación anticipada por correo o votando en persona el 3 de noviembre en su centro de votación local.

En Kansas, los votantes pueden votar por correo. Para hacerlo, debe completar una solicitud para una boleta de votación anticipada e incluir su número de licencia de conducir o una copia de su identificación con fotografía.

Si vive en Kansas y desea votar por correo, estos son los pasos que debe seguir:

* Solicite la votación anticipada por correo: Debe completar una solicitud en https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/AV1.pdf. Si no se siente cómodo escribiendo en inglés porque es su segundo idioma, no se preocupe. Una versión en español está disponible en https://www.sos.ks.gov/forms//elections/Spanish/AV1%20(Spanish).pdf. Las solicitudes también están disponibles en la oficina electoral de su condado o en la sucursal de la biblioteca local.

Complete su solicitud e imprímala. Recuerde, no se aceptan firmas digitales.

Envíe su solicitud: Después de completar su solicitud de votación anticipada, envíela por correo regular, correo electrónico o fax a la oficina electoral de su condado. La dirección está en la aplicación.

Cada votante debe firmar una solicitud para recibir una boleta. Se puede enviar más de una solicitud en el mismo sobre.

Recuerde, la oficina electoral debe recibir su solicitud completa a más tardar el martes anterior a la elección. Intente enviar su solicitud con anticipación para evitar demoras.

* Seguimiento del estado de su solicitud: Llame a la oficina de elecciones para verificar el estado de su solicitud. También puede rastrear su estado en línea en myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

* Complete la boleta correctamente: La mejor manera de asegurarse de que se cuente su boleta es seguir las instrucciones que la acompañan. Preste atención a las instrucciones para cada carrera electoral en su boleta.

Doble la boleta completa y colóquela en el sobre de seguridad que recibió. Firme y feche el sobre de seguridad en el espacio designado para la firma del votante.

Selle y coloque el sobre de seguridad en el sobre de devolución. Ese es el sobre que está dirigido a su junta electoral local. El sobre de devolución también debe estar sellado y marcado como «Correo electoral oficial».

* Envíe su boleta completa por correo: Su boleta puede ser devuelta por correo regular o entregada personalmente en su oficina electoral o lugar de votación. Para que se cuente una balota enviada por correo, debe tener estampa postal de la fecha de la elección o antes y debe recibirse a más tardar el tercer día siguiente a la fecha de la elección, a menos que el Secretario de Estado permita más tiempo. Si se entrega en mano, la boleta debe recibirse antes de las 7 p.m. la noche de las elecciones en su oficina electoral o lugar de votación.

* Proteja su boleta: Kansas tiene varias disposiciones de seguridad clave para verificar la legitimidad de las boletas por correo y de quienes las emitieron, incluidas las firmas que coinciden en la solicitud de boleta con las que figuran en los registros de registro de votantes y su número de identificación con foto. También puede proteger su boleta por correo llenándola usted mismo, si es posible. Si físicamente no puede llenar la boleta, asegúrese de que su asistente sea confiable y no esté en una campaña política, su empleador, un agente de su empleador o un funcionario o agente de un sindicato del cual usted es miembro.

* Verifique el estado de su boleta: Llame a la oficina de elecciones para verificar el estado de su boleta. También puede rastrear el estado de su boleta en línea en myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

La fecha de inicio programada para enviar las boletas a los votantes era el miércoles (14 de octubre). La fecha límite para enviar solicitudes al funcionario electoral de su condado es el 27 de octubre.

Todas las boletas deben tener sello postal del día de las elecciones o antes y deben recibirse en la oficina electoral del condado antes del cierre de actividades del viernes anterior a las elecciones generales.

