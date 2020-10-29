Mattie Rhodes celebrating Dia de los Muertos virtually

By Angie Baldelomar

The Mattie Rhodes Center is holding a different kind of celebration for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) this year.

Traditionally, Dia de los Muertos is a big community event at Mattie Rhodes — one that has brought together thousands of people in previous years. This year, because of the pandemic, the celebration is looking different.

Jenny Mendez, cultural arts director, said it was particularly important to host a celebration this year because of everything that is happening.

“Now, out of any time, it has to be done,” Mendez remembers Kiki Serna, virtual arts coordinator, saying during a meeting when deciding what to do for this year’s Day of the Dead.

As the virtual arts coordinator, Serna also oversees the gallery where exhibits are set up. This year, the number of families putting up altars (also known as ofrendas) in that space was reduced to six to comply with safety guidelines.

“It’s really important for our families to be able to practice Dia de los Muertos and to have an altar just because it gives that closure and helps heal,” she said.

Among the activities for this year, the center offered multiple virtual workshops to help families make altars at home.

Mendez — who has overseen the Day of the Dead celebration since its inception — said the center chose families that could share their experience with this time period.

“The six families that we chose were chosen specifically because we knew they had been affected by this time period and the pandemic, so we were very conscientious about that (they were able) to tell their stories,” Mendez said.

On Oct. 16, the center hosted a virtual unveiling of the ofrendas from those families. Since then, they have hosted other virtual workshops on such topics as how to make ofrendas and sugar skulls.

To finish this year’s celebrations, Mattie Rhodes will virtually host its Memorial to Loved Ones and Blessing of the Four Corners on Nov. 6. People can join in via Instagram Live and Facebook Live.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mattierhodes.org.

Mattie Rhodes celebra el Día de los Muertos de forma virtual

El Centro Mattie Rhodes está llevando a cabo un tipo diferente de celebración para el Día de los Muertos este año.

Tradicionalmente, el Día de los Muertos es un gran evento comunitario en Mattie Rhodes, que ha reunido a miles de personas en años anteriores. Este año, debido a la pandemia, la celebración se ve diferente.

Jenny Méndez, directora de artes culturales, dijo que era particularmente importante organizar una celebración este año debido a todo lo que está sucediendo.

“Ahora, más que nunca, hay que hacerlo”, Méndez recuerda que Kiki Serna, coordinadora de artes virtuales, dijo durante una reunión para decidir qué hacer para el Día de Muertos de este año.

Como coordinadora de artes virtuales, Serna también supervisa la galería donde se instalan las exhibiciones. Este año, la cantidad de familias que levantaron altares (también conocidas como ofrendas) en ese espacio se redujo a seis para cumplir con las pautas de seguridad.

“Es muy importante para nuestras familias poder practicar el Día de los Muertos y tener un altar solo porque da ese cierre y ayuda a sanar”, dijo.

Entre las actividades de este año, el centro ofreció múltiples talleres virtuales para ayudar a las familias a hacer altares en casa.

Méndez, quien ha supervisado la celebración del Día de Muertos desde su inicio, dijo que el centro eligió familias que podrían compartir su experiencia durante este período de tiempo.

“Las seis familias que elegimos fueron elegidas específicamente porque sabíamos que habían sido afectadas por este período de tiempo y la pandemia, así que estábamos muy conscientes de que (pudieran) contar sus historias”, dijo Méndez.

El 16 de octubre, el centro organizó una presentación virtual de las ofrendas de esas familias. Desde entonces, han acogido otros talleres virtuales sobre temas como cómo hacer ofrendas y calaveras de azúcar.

Para finalizar las celebraciones de este año, Mattie Rhodes organizará virtualmente su Memorial a los seres queridos y la Bendición de las cuatro esquinas el 6 de noviembre. La gente puede unirse a través de Instagram Live y Facebook Live.

Para obtener más información, visite https://www.facebook.com/mattierhodes.org.

