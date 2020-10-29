Q&A: Barbara Bollier, candidate for the U.S. Senate

Interview by Angie Baldelomar

Kansas Sen. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat, is running to represent the Sunflower State in the U.S. Senate.

Bollier is facing Republican Rep. Roger Marshall in the Nov. 3 general elections. Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. Dos Mundos spoke with her over the phone to discuss her platforms and why she thinks she has a shot at being elected.

Dos Mundos: Why are you running for the U.S. Senate?

Barbara Bollier: I’m a physician and I’m a state senator, but to be clear, I’m not a politician. That is because I focus on facts and data and common sense, and (I) went into medicine to improve people’s lives and went into public service for that very same reason. I’m running because we need people like that in Washington, especially at a time like this, not because of COVID but because of the divisiveness that we’re seeing. I’ve never been about political fights; I’m really about trying to bring people together and work on the really important issues that matter to Kansas families like health care and small business support and making sure that we get an economy strong enough to have people have jobs, and jobs that pay a living wage.

DM: Which are your top three priorities?

BB: This isn’t about what my priorities are. My job is to bring forward what Kansas’ priorities are. That is what we’re doing, serving the people, and the No. 1 issue that I’ve heard across the state is affordable health care and accessibility to health care. The next most common issue is access to broadband. That we have to have this everywhere in the state for all people. It’s kind of like electricity now; it is a need that we all have for tele-school, telework, telemedicine. … We have to have that infrastructure in the state. And last but not least is the issue of value, and that is to bring people together, working together. People are so tired of this fighting and partisanship. You can look right at my logo on my sign, I have … red and blue lines intertwining. We’re riding with blue and we’re supposed to be building something together and finding common ground.

DM: What’s the best way to address these issues?

BB: Again, we gotta work together. What’s going on right now in Washington is that the leadership, particularly of the Senate, has blocked potentially every bill from moving forward … and we fought the same thing in Kansas with our Senate president. Government of, by and for the people means bringing forward what the people want. Like in Kansas, Medicaid expansion, 80% of Kansans support that and yet we couldn’t even bring a bill to the floor. So how do we make that happen? We elect people who want to work together.

DM: In the current political climate, how do you plan to move above partisanship and work together?

BB: First, let’s start with my history. I have an 11-year record of doing just that and can point to so many different examples. One in particular was ending the Brownback tax experiment. It took Republicans and Democrats to come together and stop that. I was part of that coalition; I’m very proud of getting our state moving forward and have always been a person that will be at the table to listen, not just to respond but to understand, so that, again, we can find common ground and work together. The divisiveness that I see from my opponent, from others, … it is not just who we could be as Americans.

DM: There is an ever-growing immigrant population in Kansas. What steps should be taken towards immigration reform?

BB: This is a place where Washington is broken. And it hasn’t been just during this administration. We have needed to reform our immigration system for years, probably since the ’70s. So what can we do? Let’s start with a path to citizenship that is consistent with the 21st century and who we are as a nation. We need people to be coming to this country who want and are ready to work and grow this economy, which we know that’s what most immigrants do. They build opportunity and they grow our businesses. I have long been a supporter of “Dreamers.” They were brought here under no choice of their own and we need reform so that they have a path to citizenship here. We have educated them; they are a part of our community and we need to help them finish that out. Of course, we want safe borders, but you and I know that America has been a beacon of hope for so many people of this world, and we need to continue to be that, and help people find that opportunity that all of us want in this country and do that responsibly.

DM: Why should Kansans vote for you?

BB: They need to vote for me because I’m the best candidate. Because I listen, I follow the facts and the science. I am about bringing people to work together, rather than divisiveness, and I tell the truth. I’m an independent voice of reason and that’s what we need in Washington: People who would put person above party.

*This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Q&A: Bárbara Bollier, candidata al Senado

La senadora estatal, Bárbara Bollier, una demócrata, está postulándose para representar al estado de los girasoles en el Senado de Estados Unidos.

Bollier se enfrentará al representante republicano Roger Marshall en las elecciones generales del 3 de noviembre. Kansas no ha elegido a un senador demócrata desde 1932. Dos Mundos habló con ella por teléfono para discutir sus plataformas y por qué cree que tiene una oportunidad de ser elegida.

Dos Mundos: ¿Por qué se postula para el Senado de los Estados Unidos?

Bárbara Bollier: Soy médica y soy senadora estatal, pero para ser claros, no soy un político. Eso se debe a que me concentro en los hechos, los datos y el sentido común, y me dediqué a la medicina para mejorar la vida de las personas y me incorporé al servicio público por la misma razón. Me postulo porque necesitamos gente así en Washington, especialmente en un momento como este, no por COVID sino por la división que estamos viendo. Nunca me he visto envuelta en peleas políticas; Realmente estoy tratando de unir a las personas y trabajar en los temas realmente importantes que importan a las familias de Kansas, como el cuidado de la salud y el apoyo a las pequeñas empresas, y asegurarme de que tengamos una economía lo suficientemente fuerte como para que la gente tenga trabajos y trabajos que paguen una salario digno.

DM: ¿Cuáles son sus tres principales prioridades?

BB: No se trata de cuáles son mis prioridades. Mi trabajo es traer a la mesa las prioridades de Kansas. Eso es lo que estamos haciendo, estar al servicio de la gente, y el problema número uno que he escuchado en todo el estado es la atención médica asequible y la accesibilidad a la atención médica. El siguiente problema más común es el acceso a la banda ancha, que tenemos que tener esto en todas partes del estado para todas las personas. Es como la electricidad ahora; es una necesidad que todos tenemos de tele-escuela, teletrabajo, telemedicina. … Tenemos que tener esa infraestructura en el estado. Y por último, pero no menos importante, está la cuestión del valor, y es unir a las personas, trabajar juntas. La gente está tan cansada de tantas peleas y partidismo. Puedes mirar directamente mi logo en mi letrero, tengo… líneas rojas y azules entrelazadas. Nos estamos postulando con azul y se supone que debemos construir algo juntos y encontrar puntos en común.

DM: ¿Cuál es la mejor manera de abordar estos problemas?

BB: Nuevamente, tenemos que trabajar juntos. Lo que está sucediendo ahora mismo en Washington es que el liderazgo, particularmente del Senado, ha bloqueado potencialmente el avance de todos los proyectos de ley … y peleamos lo mismo en Kansas con nuestro presidente del Senado. El gobierno de, por y para el pueblo significa hacer avanzar lo que quiere el pueblo. Al igual que en Kansas, la expansión de Medicaid, el 80% de los habitantes de Kansas lo apoyan y, sin embargo, ni siquiera pudimos presentar un proyecto de ley. Entonces, ¿cómo hacemos que eso suceda? Elegimos personas que quieran trabajar juntas.

DM: En el clima político actual, ¿cómo planea superar el partidismo y trabajar juntos?

BB: Primero, comencemos con mi historia. Tengo un historial de 11 años haciendo precisamente eso y puedo señalar muchos ejemplos diferentes. Uno en particular fue poner fin al experimento del impuesto Brownback. Fue necesario que republicanos y demócratas se uniesen para detener eso. Yo era parte de esa coalición; Estoy muy orgullosa de hacer que nuestro estado avance y siempre he sido una persona que estará en la mesa para escuchar, no sólo para responder sino para comprender, para que, nuevamente, podamos encontrar un terreno común y trabajar juntos. La división que veo en mi oponente, en los demás… no es lo que somos como estadounidenses.

DM: Hay una población inmigrante en constante crecimiento en Kansas. ¿Qué pasos deben tomarse hacia la reforma migratoria?

BB: Este es un lugar donde Washington está roto. Y no ha sido sólo durante esta administración. Hemos necesitado reformar nuestro sistema de inmigración durante años, probablemente desde los años 70. Entonces, ¿qué podemos hacer? Comencemos con un camino hacia la ciudadanía que sea consistente con el siglo XXI y con quiénes somos como nación. Necesitamos que vengan a este país personas que quieran y estén listas para trabajar y hacer crecer esta economía, que sabemos que es lo que hacen la mayoría de los inmigrantes. Generan oportunidades y hacen crecer nuestros negocios. Hace mucho que soy partidario de los “Dreamers”. Fueron traídos aquí sin elección propia y necesitamos una reforma para que tengan un camino hacia la ciudadanía aquí. Los hemos educado; son parte de nuestra comunidad y debemos ayudarlos a llegar a ser ciudadanos. Por supuesto, queremos fronteras seguras, pero usted y yo sabemos que Estados Unidos ha sido un faro de esperanza para tantas personas en este mundo, y debemos seguir siéndolo, y ayudar a las personas a encontrar esa oportunidad que todos queremos en este país y hacerlo responsablemente.

DM: ¿Por qué los habitantes de Kansas deberían votar por usted?

BB: Necesitan votar por mí porque soy la mejor candidata. Porque escucho, sigo los hechos y la ciencia. Me refiero a que las personas trabajen juntas, en lugar de a la división, y digo la verdad. Soy una voz independiente de la razón y eso es lo que necesitamos en Washington: gente que ponga a la persona por encima del partido.

*Esta entrevista ha sido editada para mayor brevedad y claridad.

