Dos Mundos Newspaper: Volume 40 Issue 44 • 10/29/20 – 11/04/20

In this issue
- KC area offers five scary attractions to visit this Halloween
- Q&A: Barbara Bollier, candidate for the U.S. Senate
- Mattie Rhodes celebrating Dia de los Muertos virtually
Kansas City
Ninel Conde se casará con su novio Larry Ramos. La pareja dio a conocer la noticia, así como detalles de la romántica velada en la
By Tere Siqueira On Tuesday (Sept. 1), Wyandotte County public health experts held a virtual town hall, examining the right measures to take regarding the
By Roberta Pardo In a normal election year, Election Day would be the day most people would visit polling places and cast their votes. But
By Family Features Even though Halloween may look a little different this year for many families, there are still ways to make the most of
By Chara Chiefs congelan a Broncos Los Kansas City Chiefs aun saborean su abultada victoria contra los Denver Broncos en una tarde donde los protagonistas
Commentary by Chara Halloween will be a different experience this year because of COVID-19. To have a safe Halloween experience, it is important that you
By Angie Baldelomar Kansas City Public Theatre is premiering its first Spanish-language radio drama. “El Amor que Mueve el Sol y las demas Estrellas” tells
En este mes de octubre se crea conciencia de una enfermedad que lleva por nombre una palabra con la connotación más fuerte en nuestro lenguaje.