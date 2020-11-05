Dos Mundos Newspaper: Volume 40 Issue 45 • 11/05/20 – 11/11/20

In this Issue
- BIDEN VS. TRUMP The ultimate battle
- Area veteran recalls military service as Veteran’s Day approaches
- Mother shares experience with son’s type 1 diabetes diagnosis
By Angie Baldelomar Kansas City area artist Hugo Ximello-Salido is working on a documentary that aims to celebrate and explore Mexican culture through art. The
New station increases service in Piper area of Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government and Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony
La revista Forbes publicó la lista de las actrices mejor pagadas de este año, y la estrella de “Modern Family”, Sofia Vergara, se ubicó en
By Jorge Ramos Por un momento dejemos en paz a los muertos por la pandemia y la violencia en México. Habrá tiempo de hablar de
By Angie Baldelomar Maria Orona’s life was forever changed when her 9-year-old son, Ramon, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Almost three months ago, Ramon
By Angie Baldelomar When he was a sophomore in high school, Michael Alvarado told his parents he was going to enlist in the Navy as
By Tom Sawyer Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about the capital of a European country that is considered as one of
No winner yet, but Biden pulls ahead By Angie Baldelomar A full day after Election Day, neither candidate had reached the 270 Electoral College votes