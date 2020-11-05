Wonderful World: Discover Budapest

By Tom Sawyer

Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about the capital of a European country that is considered as one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. We are talking about Budapest, Hungary. The city was founded in 1873, after unifying the cities of Buda and Pest. It has a population density of approximately 1.75 million people, which makes it the seventh most populated city in the European Union. With its metropolitan area, it surpasses 2.4 million people.

It is considered one of the most beautiful cities in Europe, which means it has a great number of World Heritage Sites. It also has the largest hot spring cave system in the world, the second largest synagogue in the world and the third largest Parliament building in the world.

Round-trip flights from Kansas to Budapest have an average cot of $1,000 and most have at least two layovers. The best way to get around Budapest is undoubtedly using the public transit system. The city has the second oldest subway in the world, which is also a World Heritage Site, as well as more than 200 lines of buses, trams and much more. The average cost of lodging in a 3-star hotel is $65 per night while in a 5-star hotel it’s $170 per night. As for the gastronomy of the city, it should be noted that it has a certain influence from the Austrian, French and Italian cuisine. Paprika is one of the spices that are most used when preparing food. Do not forget to try the Goulash, which is the most popular food in all of Hungary and is a soup made with thick meat seasoned with paprika and accompanied by chopped onion and sometimes also accompanied by potatoes and chopped tomatoes. If you are more of a fish lover, Halászlé will be your best option since it is a soup prepared with freshwater fish, onion, paprika, tomato and white wine. The most traditional drink in Budapest is Pálinka and it is a drink similar to brandy, which has an alcohol content of almost 50 percent and is prepared from fruits such as pear, apricot or peach. The average cost of a meal is $25.

The places you should not miss during your next visit to the beautiful city of Budapest are:

*First, I recommend that you search for the different options you have for free tour guides, so that you can get through and learn more about the history of each place you visit. A t the end of the trip, you’ll pay the guide however much you think they deserve for the tour.

*Hungarian Parliament: the third largest Parliament in the world. It is also the largest building in the entire country and was built between 1884 and 1902, by the architect Imre Steindl. The only way to access the building is through a guided tour, so it is important to hire either the free guide or a custom paid one.

*Shoes on the Bank of the Danube Monument: a tribute to all the Jews killed in the Second World War. For those who do not know, the Fascist Party of the Arrow Cross ruled Hungary during World War II and murdered about 20 thousand Jews in one of the most cruel ways possible, tied a couple of people and put them on the edge of the Danube River. They took off their shoes since it is a very precious commodity for that religion, they shot one of them and when that person died instantly, they pulled the other person into the river, dying by drowning. The monument is about 60 pairs of shoes made of iron that represent the thousands of Jews who left their precious shoes there before being murdered. Taking advantage of the fact that you are already next to the Danube river, I recommend that you take a walk along it and also cross the iconic Chain Bridge, which was made to cross from Buda that was on one side of the river to Pest that was from the other side.

*Fisherman’s Bastion: it is undoubtedly the best viewpoint in the city. This Neo-Gothic and Neo-Romanesque style terrace has seven towers which represent the seven Magyar tribes that settled in this area at the end of the seventh century and its name comes from the fact that the bastion was defended by fishermen in the Middle Ages. This beautiful place looks like a castle and by far it is the ideal place to see the city from above. Here you can admire the beautiful Hungarian Parliament like nowhere else.

The language spoken is Hungarian although many people have a basic command of English. Its official currency is the Hungarian Forint; luckily most establishments have terminals for debit or credit cards for what you are not going to require changing a lot of cash to the local currency. Remember that if you are going to travel, take the extreme precautions required by your city and the destinations you are going to visit. Without more for the moment, I say goodbye, but not before wishing you have an excellent adventure and a safe trip!

Conoce Budapest

Bienvenidos turistas, en esta edición nos toca hablar de la capital de un país europeo, considerada una de las ciudades más bonitas de Europa, nos referimos a Budapest, Hungría. La ciudad fue fundada en el año de 1873, luego de unificar la ciudad de Buda con la ciudad de Pest, cuenta con una densidad de población de aproximadamente 1.75 millones de habitantes que la convierten en la séptima ciudad más poblada de la Unión Europea y con su área metropolitana superando los 2.4 millones de habitantes.

Es considerada como una de las ciudades más bellas de Europa por lo cuál cuenta con una gran cantidad de lugares denominados Patrimonio de la Humanidad. Además cuenta con el mayor sistema de cuevas de aguas termales en el mundo, la segunda mayor sinagoga del mundo y el tercer edificio del Parlamento más grande del mundo.

Los vuelos redondos de Kansas a Budapest tienen un costo promedio de $1,000 y la gran mayoría cuentan con al menos 2 escalas. La mejor manera de moverse por todo Budapest es sin lugar a dudas en transporte público, cuentan con el segundo metro más antiguo del mundo que por cierto es Patrimonio de la Humanidad, además de más de 200 líneas de camiones, tranvía y mucho más. El costo promedio del hospedaje en un hotel 3 estrellas es de $65 la noche mientras que en un hotel 5 estrellas es de $170 la noche. En cuanto a la gastronomía de la ciudad hay que destacar que tiene cierta influencia de la austríaca, francesa e italiana, la paprika es una de las especias que más se utilizan a la hora de preparar sus alimentos, no dejes de probar el Goulash la cual es la comida más popular de todo Hungría y se trata de una sopa hecha con carne gruesa condimentada con pimentón y acompañada de cebolla picada y en ocasiones acompañada también con papas y tomates picados; si eres más amante del pescado no te preocupes ya que el Halászlé será tu mejor opción ya que es una sopa preparada con pescado de agua dulce, cebolla, pimentón tomate y vino blanco, la bebida más tradicional de Budapest es el Pálinka y es una bebida similar al brandy o aguardiente el cual cuenta con un grado de alcohol de casi 50° y es preparado a base de frutas como la pera, el albaricoque o bien el durazno. El costo promedio de una comida es de $25.

Los sitios que no deberás perderte en tu próxima visita por la hermosa ciudad de Budapest son los siguientes:

*Primero que nada te recomiendo que busques las distintas opciones que hay de guía turístico gratuito, ya que así podrás recorrer y conocer mucho más de la historia de cada sitio que visites, al final del paseo tu dejarás al guía la cantidad de dinero que tú consideres que merece por sus servicios brindados en todo el paseo.

*Parlamento Húngaro: se trata del tercer Parlamento más grande del mundo. Es además el edificio más grande de todo el país y fue construido entre 1884 y 1902, por el arquitecto Imre Steindl, la única forma de acceder al edificio es a través de una visita guiada por lo que es importante contratar ya sea el guía gratuito a uno personalizado de paga.

*Monumento “Zapatos en la Orilla del Danubio”: un homenaje a todos los judíos asesinados en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Para los que no lo saben el Partido Fascista de la Cruz Flechada gobernó a Hungría durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial y asesinaron a cerca de 20 mil judíos de una de las maneras más crueles posibles, ataban a una pareja de personas y las ponían al borde del rio Danubio, les quitaban los zapatos ya que es un bien muy preciado para esa religión, le disparaban a una de ellas y al morir instantáneamente jalaba al rio a la otra persona muriendo ahogada. El monumento se trata de 60 pares de zapatos hechos de hierro que representan los miles de judíos que dejaron ahí sus tan preciados zapatos antes de ser asesinados. Aprovechando que ya estás junto al río Danubio te recomiendo que des un paseo a lo largo del mismo y también cruces el icónico Puente de las Cadenas el cual fue realizado para cruzar de Buda que se encontraba de un lado del río a Pest que se encontraba del otro lado.

*Bastión de Pescadores: sin lugar a dudas se trata del mejor mirador de la ciudad. Esta terraza de estilo neogótico y neorrománico cuenta con siete torres las cuales representan las siete tribus magiares que se asentaron en esta zona a finales del siglo VII y su nombre se debe a que el bastión fue defendido por pescadores en la Edad Media. Este hermoso lugar parece un castillo y por mucho es el lugar ideal para ver desde lo alto la ciudad, aquí podrás admirar como de ningún otro lado el hermoso Parlamento Húngaro.

El idioma que se utiliza es el Húngaro aunque muchos de los habitantes dominan de manera básica el inglés, su moneda oficial es el Forinto Húngaro o también conocido como Florín Húngaro, por suerte la mayoría de establecimientos cuenta con terminales para tarjetas de débito o crédito por lo que no vas a requerir cambiar mucho efectivo a la moneda local. Recuerda que si vas a viajar tomar las extremas precauciones que así lo requiera tu ciudad y los destinos a los que vas a visitar, sin más por el momento me despido, no sin antes desearles tengan mucha salud, una excelente aventura y un buen viaje.

