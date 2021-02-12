Experts encourage maintaining heart health during COVID-19

By Tere Siqueira

Cardiovascular health remains a top priority among public health officials, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make that because of the pandemic.

Heart disease and stroke are the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States, respectively. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, at least one will occur in America while this paragraph is being read.

As a result of such data, the CDC has launched its Million Hearts initiative and health organizations are working to emphasize the importance of good heart health.

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) is among the health care agencies that have shown relationships between COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease. The NHLBI reports that the COVID-19 virus can damage the lungs, preventing enough oxygen from reaching the heart muscle. The lack of oxygen can injure heart tissue and make it work harder to get oxygen to other tissues.

Additionally, the body responds to the virus by creating inflammation. Inflammation helps fight infection; however, in some people with COVID-19, it can go into overdrive, with the inflammation damaging the heart muscle or disrupting the electrical signals that help it beat properly. That damage or disruption can reduce the heart’s pumping ability or lead to arrhythmias.

Some people with COVID-19 have many small blood clots form throughout their bodies. Those clots can form in the heart, causing damage. Researchers think the inflammation produced by the body in response to the virus might be triggering the clots. The clots might be a reason why people with high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity are more likely to have heart problems caused by COVID-19.

To help prevent heart attacks and strokes, whether during or after the pandemic, the CDC encourages heart and stroke patients to take their medicines regularly by following a schedule. In addition, the agency encourages heart and stroke patients to know the names of their medicines and how they work, to not decrease their doses to save money and to regularly fill their prescriptions.

The CDC also advises people to adopt heart healthy habits, such as eating properly, staying active, getting plenty of sleep, not smoking, lowering stress, and keeping their blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control. Moreover, it advises patients to contact their medical care providers with any concerns or questions.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke is advised to call 911 immediately. Heart attack symptoms include chest pains, dizziness, blurred vision and shortness of breath. Stroke symptoms include numbness, slurred speech, nausea and loss of balance.

Expertos fomentan el cuidado de la salud del corazón durante el COVID-19

La salud cardiovascular sigue siendo una de las principales prioridades entre los funcionarios de salud pública, incluso durante la pandemia de COVID-19.

De hecho, lo están haciendo aun más a causa de la pandemia.

Las enfermedades cardíacas y los derrames cerebrales son la primera y la quinta causa de muerte en los Estados Unidos, respectivamente. Según los datos del Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) de EE. UU., al menos uno ocurrirá en los Estados Unidos mientras se lee este párrafo.

Como resultado de estos datos, el CDC ha lanzado su iniciativa Million Hearts y las organizaciones de salud están trabajando para enfatizar la importancia de una buena salud cardíaca.

El National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) se encuentra entre las agencias de atención médica que han demostrado relaciones entre COVID-19 y las enfermedades cardiovasculares. El NHLBI informa que el virus COVID-19 puede dañar los pulmones, evitando que llegue suficiente oxígeno al músculo cardíaco. La falta de oxígeno puede dañar el tejido cardíaco y provocar que sea más difícil llevar oxígeno a otros tejidos.

Además, el cuerpo responde al virus creando inflamación. La inflamación ayuda a combatir las infecciones; sin embargo, en algunas personas con COVID-19, puede acelerarse y la inflamación dañara el músculo cardíaco o interrumpirá las señales eléctricas que lo ayudan a latir correctamente. Ese daño o alteración puede reducir la capacidad de bombeo del corazón o provocar arritmias.

Algunas personas con COVID-19 tienen numerosos coágulos pequeños de sangre que se forman en todo el cuerpo. Esos coágulos pueden formarse en el corazón y, posteriormente, causar daños. Los investigadores creen que la inflamación producida por el cuerpo en respuesta al virus podría ser la razón por la que se crean los coágulos. Los coágulos podrían ser una razón por la cual las personas con hipertensión arterial, diabetes u obesidad tienen mayores probabilidades de tener problemas cardíacos causados ​​por el COVID-19.

Para ayudar a prevenir ataques cardíacos y derrames cerebrales, ya sea durante o después de la pandemia, el CDC alienta a los pacientes con problemas cardíacos y a los propensos a derrame cerebral a tomar sus medicamentos con regularidad siguiendo un horario. Asimismo, la agencia alienta a estos pacientes a conocer los nombres de sus medicamentos y cómo funcionan, a no disminuir sus dosis para ahorrar dinero y a surtir sus recetas con regularidad.

El CDC también aconseja a las personas que adopten hábitos saludables para el corazón, como comer adecuadamente, mantenerse activo, dormir lo suficiente, no fumar, reducir el estrés y mantener bajo control la presión arterial y los niveles de colesterol. Además, aconseja a los pacientes que se pongan en contacto con sus proveedores de atención médica si tienen alguna inquietud o pregunta.

Se recomienda a cualquier persona que experimente síntomas de un ataque cardíaco o un derrame cerebral que llame al 911 de inmediato. Los síntomas de un ataque cardíaco incluyen dolor en el pecho, mareos, visión borrosa y dificultad para respirar. Los síntomas de un derrame cerebral incluyen entumecimiento, dificultad para hablar, náuseas y pérdida del equilibrio.