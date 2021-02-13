Longtime Chiefs fan preparing to attend second Super Bowl

By Angie Baldelomar

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan Jesus Chavez is one of the expected 25,000 fans that will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to watch the Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title Sunday (Feb. 7) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But for Chavez, this will not be his first time attending a Super Bowl.

“I was there last year, too, and it was very exciting to be there and experience it all,” he said.

A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, Chavez has lived in Kansas City for about 20 years — almost half his life. Although he was always a fan of American football, his love for the Chiefs started after moving to the area.

“I went to see a game live and it was very impressive for me to see what I had seen on TV — see it live and see players you saw in magazines,” he said.

With Kansas City becoming his second home, it was almost inevitable that Chavez became an avid Chiefs fan. He has been a season ticket holder for more than 12 years.

For Chavez, watching the Chiefs win the Super Bowl after so many years of following the team was years of waiting coming to an end.

“It was something we were waiting for so long, patiently knowing we would do it someday, and now, repeating it is something historic,” he said.

Going to games has become a ceremony for Chavez. He has been to all three of the team’s home AFC championship games, including Kansas City’s 38-24 Jan. 24 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“We were 17,000 fans and it felt as if the stadium was at full capacity; that’s the beauty of Chiefs fans,” he said.

In a press release, the NFL announced 25,000 fans were expected to attend Super Bowl LV. Of those, 7,500 will be vaccinated health care workers, who are receiving free tickets.

“The #NFL is providing all 25,000 fans with these free PPE (personal protective equipment) kits upon arrival at the stadium for #SBLV. All personnel and fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who are receiving free tickets from the NFL, will be required to wear face coverings through the game,” tweeted NFL’s Brian McCarthy on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

Another 30,000 cutouts will help fill the stands. Chavez’s mother will be one of those fans attending the game virtually through a cutout.

Chavez is finishing up getting things ready to travel on Thursday (Feb. 4) from Kansas City to Tampa.

“Thank God, I got the chance to attend another Super Bowl and, well, let’s hope we bring the trophy back,” he said.

Fanático de los Chiefs se prepara para asistir a su segundo Súper Bowl

El veterano fanático de los Kansas City Chiefs, Jesús Chávez, es uno de los 25,000 fanáticos esperados que podrán ingresar al Estadio Raymond James en Tampa, Florida, para ver a los Chiefs defender su título del Súper Bowl el domingo (7 de febrero) contra los Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pero para Chávez, esta no será la primera vez que asista a un Súper Bowl.

“También estuve allí el año pasado, y fue muy emocionante estar allí y experimentarlo todo”, dijo.

Nacido en Chihuahua, México, Chávez ha vivido en Kansas City durante unos 20 años, casi la mitad de su vida. Aunque siempre fue fanático del fútbol americano, su amor por los Chiefs comenzó después de mudarse al área.

“Fui a ver un partido en vivo y fue muy impresionante para mí ver lo que había visto en la televisión, verlo en vivo y ver a los jugadores que veía en las revistas”, dijo.

Con Kansas City convirtiéndose en su segundo hogar, era casi inevitable que Chávez se convirtiera en un ávido fanático de los Chiefs. Es abonado desde hace más de 12 años.

Para Chávez, ver a los Chiefs ganar el Súper Bowl después de tantos años de seguir al equipo fue años de espera llegando a su fin.

“Era algo que esperábamos durante tanto tiempo, sabiendo pacientemente que algún día lo haríamos, y ahora repetirlo es algo histórico”, dijo.

Ir a los juegos se ha convertido en una ceremonia para Chávez. Ha estado en los tres partidos de campeonato de la AFC en casa del equipo, incluida la victoria de Kansas City de 38-24 del 24 de enero sobre los Buffalo Bills.

“Éramos 17,000 aficionados y se escuchaba como si el estadio estuviera lleno; esa es la belleza de los fanáticos de los Chiefs”, dijo.

En un comunicado de prensa, la NFL anunció que se esperaba que 25,000 fanáticos asistieran al Súper Bowl LV. De ellos, 7,500 serán trabajadores de la salud vacunados, que recibirán entradas gratuitas.

“La #NFL está proporcionando a los 25,000 fanáticos estos kits gratuitos de PPE (equipo de protección personal) a su llegada al estadio para #SBLV. Todo el personal y los fanáticos, incluidos los 7.500 héroes del cuidado de la salud vacunados que reciben boletos gratis de la NFL, deberán usar cubiertas para la cara durante el juego”, tuiteó Brian McCarthy de la NFL el martes (2 de febrero).

Otros 30,000 recortes ayudarán a llenar las gradas. La madre de Chávez será uno de esos fanáticos que asistirán al juego virtualmente a través de un recorte. Chávez está terminando de preparar las cosas para viajar el jueves (4 de febrero) de Kansas City a Tampa.

“Gracias a Dios, vamos a tener la oportunidad de ir otra vez al Súper Bowl y, bueno, esperemos traer de vuelta el trofeo”, dijo.