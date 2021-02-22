UK COVID variant identified in Kansas

By Roberta Pardo

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced through a press release that it had identified a CDC Emerging Variant of the COVID-19 virus in the state on Feb. 3.

A Kansas resident in Ellis County was found to have the United Kingdom (UK) variant known as B.1.1.7.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in the press release. “We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions: follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, wearing masks, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”

According to the press release, a case investigation is being conducted to determine how the person became infected with this variant of the COVID-19 virus and if others might have been exposed. No further details regarding the patient are being released.

This variant was first reported at the end of December 2020 in the United States. Since then, it has been found in 33 states.

Evidence from the UK indicates it spreads faster through the population than other variants and, given that fact, might rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. More studies, however, are needed to confirm this finding.

Variante de COVID del Reino Unido identificada en Kansas

El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente de Kansas (KDHE, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció a través de un comunicado de prensa que había identificado una variante emergente de CDC del virus COVID-19 en el estado el 3 de febrero.

Se descubrió que un residente de Kansas en el condado de Ellis tenía la variante del Reino Unido conocida como B.1.1.7.

“Este hallazgo no cambia nuestras recomendaciones de salud pública”, dijo el Dr. Lee Norman, secretario del KDHE, en el comunicado de prensa. “Seguimos animando a las personas a tomar las precauciones adecuadas: seguir las recomendaciones de aislamiento y cuarentena, practicar el distanciamiento físico, usar máscaras, buena higiene, quedarse en casa si está enfermo y vacunarse si puede, una vez que el suministro sea suficiente”.

Según el comunicado de prensa, se está llevando a cabo una investigación de caso para determinar cómo la persona se infectó con esta variante del virus COVID-19 y si otras personas pudieron haber estado expuestas. No se darán más detalles sobre el paciente.

Esta variante se reportó por primera vez a fines de diciembre de 2020 en Estados Unidos. Desde entonces, se la ha encontrado en 33 estados.

La evidencia del Reino Unido indica que se propaga más rápidamente a través de la población que otras variantes y, dado ese hecho, podría aumentar rápidamente el número de hospitalizaciones y muertes. Sin embargo, se necesitan más estudios para confirmar este hallazgo.