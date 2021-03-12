Women’s History Month: Lopez Galvan pursuing mission of helping the community

By Chara

Lisa Lopez Galvan’s love and dedication for her community has inspired her to help many people to pursue their dream jobs.

For 15 years, Lopez Galvan worked in the Roeland Park, Kansas, Police Department. Then, the Kansas City, Missouri, native decided to start a new career path.

“I was a court clerk and I was helping people who didn’t speak English,” she said. “I used to help the district attorney, and I also was on call 24/7 when they needed me to translate.”

Lopez Galvan moved on from there, settling into her employment with the Pinnacle Staffing Group, where she helps people who are looking for work.

“We are an agency,” she said. “We help people in the community to find a job. I always say that we are here to help them and support them.”

One of Lopez Galvan’s favorite parts of her job is when people thank her after helping them find work.

“I feel very happy because I’m able to support the community,” she said.

Lopez Galvan, whose heritage is Mexican and Salvadorian, knows what it is like to receive support. She pursued an education because of the support her parents showed her.

“Thanks to my parents … (who) were looking for a better life, I am who I am,” she said. “I always will thank them for teaching me about family union and love.”

Lopez Galvan was nominated as one of the women to be honored by Dos Mundos to commemorate March as Women’s History Month for inspiring others because of her desire to help.

“When I knew someone nominated me, I felt so proud,” she said. “Many women in the community help and I just feel happy because someone thought about me.”

Lopez Galvan advises women in the community to fight for their dreams and not give up.

“They need to look for opportunities,” she said. “In my case, I love to help the community and I feel grateful because I can help.”

López Galván persigue la misión de ayudar a la comunidad

El amor y la dedicación de Lisa López Galván por su comunidad la han inspirado a ayudar a muchas personas a perseguir los trabajos de sus sueños.

Durante 15 años, López Galván trabajó en el Departamento de Policía de Roeland Park, Kansas. Entonces, la nativa de Kansas City, Missouri, decidió comenzar una nueva carrera.

“Yo era secretaria de la corte y ayudaba a personas que no hablaban inglés”, dijo. “Solía ayudar al fiscal de distrito y también estaba disponible las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana cuando necesitaban que tradujera”.

López Galván cambió de aires y comenzó su empleo con Pinnacle Staffing Group, donde ayuda a las personas que buscan trabajo.

“Somos una agencia”, dijo. “Ayudamos a la gente de la comunidad a encontrar trabajo. Siempre digo que estamos aquí para ayudarlos y apoyarlos”.

Una de las partes favoritas de López Galván de su trabajo es cuando la gente le agradece después de ayudarles a encontrar trabajo.

“Me siento muy feliz porque puedo apoyar a la comunidad”, dijo.

López Galván, cuya herencia es mexicana y salvadoreña, sabe lo que es recibir apoyo. Ella tuvo una educación gracias al apoyo que le mostraron sus padres.

“Gracias a mis padres… (quienes) buscaban una vida mejor, soy quien soy”, dijo. “Siempre les agradeceré por enseñarme sobre la unión familiar y el amor”.

López Galván fue nominada como una de las mujeres elegidas por Dos Mundos para conmemorar marzo como el Mes de la Mujer por inspirar a otras personas debido a su deseo de ayudar.

“Cuando supe que alguien me nominó, me sentí muy orgullosa”, dijo. “Muchas mujeres de la comunidad ayudan y me siento feliz porque alguien pensó en mí”.

López Galván aconseja a las mujeres de la comunidad que luchen por sus sueños y no se rindan.

“Necesitan buscar oportunidades”, dijo. “En mi caso, me encanta ayudar a la comunidad y me siento agradecido porque puedo ayudar”.